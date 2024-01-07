They accuse action in “self-defense”

#accuse #action #selfdefense

The United States Department of Defense command reported this Saturday A military ship shot down a drone launched from areas of Yemen controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

As they argued, the action was executed in “self-defense” and no casualties or damage were reported after the drone was shot down in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defense by the USS LABOON (DDG 59)”detailed the Central Command on the social network X.

The Central Command stressed that the drone was intercepted in international waters of the southern Red Sea “in close proximity to multiple commercial vessels.”

Mahdi al Mashat calls action “senseless”

This Saturday, the head of state of the Shiite Houthi rebels and senior commander of the Armed Forces, Mahdi al Mashat, assured that the “foolishness” that the United States committed when attacking them and kill ten of its members in the Red Sea in December will be answered.

This was announced by the second in command after the supreme leader of the movement backed by Tehran, Abdelmalek al Huti, in a meeting with Houthi military leaders, as broadcast by the Yemeni channel and spokesperson for the group, Al Masira.

The ten Houthi fighters were killed after US forces attacked three militant vessels in the Red Sea on December 31 in response to a distress call from the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou ship, which was under attack by the rebels.

This is the first direct confrontation in the Red Sea between the Houthis and the United States, which leads the naval coalition created last month to ensure international maritime trade, seriously affected after the main world shipping companies decided not to travel through this strategic route. through which around 15% of world trade passes due to the actions of the rebels.