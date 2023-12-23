They accuse athletes of discrimination in awards

The Wolvesthe women’s Handball team, joined the karateka’s criticism Rodrigo Rojas against the Circle of Sports Journalists (CPD).

The national handball team, like the gold medalist in Santiago 2023, questioned the press union for its choice in the best of the year awards.

In the case of the national handball team, They questioned that the award was only given to one player from the men’s teamwhile the female did not receive any distinction.

It was through social networks, on the official profile of Las Lobas, where the questions began to go viral.

“As teams we have had a historic year and women’s handball did not even have a nomination. Having players who, on a personal level, have more than enough merit to be selected,” lamented goalkeeper Antonella Piantini.

“Like Rodrigo Rojas, we do not know the CPD criteria. But we also share the disappointment and, personally, the discrimination at those who once again make differences between feminine and masculine. by not choosing a separate representative as was done in most team sports,” added the national team.

Erwin Feuchtmann squares off with Las Lobas

Along the same lines, the handball player awarded by the Circle of Sports Journalists, Erwin Feuchtmann He also regretted the discrimination towards his peers.

“Last year there was Cóndor for the women’s and the men’s. Because now no? “All team sports have a prize for both”commented the Chilean handball team.

Why not handball? In my opinion, for the incredible World Cup, Madeleine Cortez deserves it”added Feuchtmann, praising the other goalkeeper of the women’s team.

