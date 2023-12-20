They always lied to you about yogurt! It’s not as good as you think: here’s why

#lied #yogurt #good #heres

Yogurt is anything but a healthy food. Many people think it is beneficial for health but this is not the case. Let’s find out why together.

Yogurt is a widely consumed and appreciated food. Many people decide to let themselves be tempted by its goodness by consuming it for breakfast or including it in their diet as a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack. However, regarding this food, it is important to know that it is not as healthy as it seems.

Below we reveal in detail what you need to know about yogurt. This is an unexpected truth for many since we generally tend to consider it extremely beneficial for our health.

Yogurt, the truth about this food

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, there are many yogurt lovers. In most cases we end up consuming the food not only for its flavor but also for the fact that it is considered very healthy. In reality, however, this is a completely wrong belief that has no scientific basis. On the contrary, experts tend to be alarmed about the consumption of this food since the health effects may be anything but beneficial.

As you already know, yogurt contains billions of live lactic ferments, however in a few years it is a type that it is unable to resist the acids found inside the stomach. As a result, once they get here, they end up being destroyed. This is due to the fact that these are not probiotic lactic ferments, i.e. those generally recommended by the pharmacist. In fact, unlike the former, they are able to arrive alive inside the stomach and promote greater digestive function as well as a better immune response.

In light of what has just been said, it is clear that it is essential to clarify the consumption of yogurt by promoting the right information. These also concern the high sugar content. In fact, unlike what one might think, the food in question is particularly rich in added sugars. These are potentially harmful to one’s health and therefore must be severely limited. To do this we recommend opting for plain yogurt to which you can add fresh fruit or jam, for example.

In any case, it is absolutely necessary to underline that these are not products capable of strengthening the immune system or combating any digestive problems such as, for example, constipation. In these cases, it is best to choose probiotic lactic ferments.