They analyzed the stomach of a tyrannosaur and discovered what the predator ate 80 million years ago

A research team from Canada and Japan believes it offers clues to the diet of the huge carnivores that ruled our planet 80 million years ago. They discovered after an analysis of the stomach contents of a young tyrannosaur that his diet was different from that of his parents. Apparently They chose prey more suited to their own size.

While adult tyrannosaurs are known to have fed on large herbivorous dinosaurs such as the three-horned Triceratops, the diet of young tyrannosaurs has until now been elusive. However, the discovery of the well-preserved stomach contents of a juvenile Gorgosaurus skeleton in the Upper Cretaceous Dinosaur Park Formation in Alberta, Canada, shed light on the diets of young tyrannosaurs for the first time, according to the British newspaper The Mirror.

The findings suggest that tyrannosaurs’ prey changed as they developed and grew, from eating smaller dinosaurs when they were young to huge herbivores like Triceratops when they were adults. In the groundbreaking discovery, researchers found a nearly intact juvenile skeleton of Gorgosaurus, a species of Tyrannosauridae related to the famous T Rex, which It had well-preserved stomach contents in the abdominal cavity.

�� Scales of Tyrannosauroids. �� Tyrannosauroids are a clade of coelurosaur theropod dinosaurs, which includes the families Coeluridae (under debate), Proceratosauridae, Tyrannosauridae and several more basal animals. �� Credits to @elreptileano for the drawings. pic.twitter.com/6OOCORHthw — Warpath (@WarpathDinosaur)

December 29, 2023

They discovered hind limbs of smaller dinosaurs in the exceptionally well-preserved contents of the creature in Canada.

The Tyrannosauridae family were huge carnivorous dinosaurs that dominated terrestrial ecosystems between 80 and 66 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous Period. Among the largest land predators that ever existed, tyrannosaurids grew from meter-long hatchlings to giant beasts that measured up to 12 meters long and weighed up to 6,000 kg.

Juveniles had more slender builds and narrow skulls, blade-like teeth, and long hind limbs, while adults possessed enormous skulls, large teeth, and jaws capable of biting through bones. This physical transformation suggests a shift toward higher ecological niches as Their prey changes along with their stage of development.

For the first time, a fossilized tyrannosaur has been found with stomach contents preserved in place. Partial remains of two small dinosaurs were discovered inside the stomach cavity of a Gorgosaurus specimen from Dinosaur Provincial Park. Check out this video for details! pic.twitter.com/CiFaS76hKs — Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology (@RoyalTyrrell)

December 8, 2023

The animal tested was estimated to weigh around 335 kg based on femur length (less than 13 percent of an adult’s body mass) and was between five and seven years old at the time of its death. The researchers found that the stomach contents in the abdominal cavity consisted of the hind limbs and other remains of two small juvenile dinosaurs known as Cytipes who had fallen prey to the young predator.

The study team could see that the two Cytipes had been attacked at different times, as indicated by their different locations in the abdominal cavity and different degrees of digestion. He suggested that young Tyrannosauridae preferred to hunt smaller dinosaurs and had a different diet than their elders, who fed mainly on large herbivorous dinosaurs.

Dr. François Therrien, lead author of the study from the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Alberta, Canada, revealed that the skeleton suggested that juvenile tyrannosaurs “dismembered” their prey.

“The presence of elements of the hind limbs of two differentcaenagnathid individuals indicates that the predator did not ingest all the carcasses despite the small body size of its prey, but rather selectively dismembered each prey to ingest the well-muscled ones hind limbs. “Although it was suggested that tyrannosaurids may have hunted large prey in multigenerational packs, the current discovery reveals that this juvenile Gorgosaurus had hunted small prey, probably too small to share with its conspecifics.”