They are already laying off in these professions, they will be hiring in these ones. The revolution on the labor market has started | work, artificial intelligence, layoffs

Who will not be replaced by artificial intelligence

Automation and artificial intelligence are undeniably one of the most important trends currently. Over the last few decades, there has been enormous progress in both these areas, which brings many benefits, such as increasing efficiency, improving the quality of production and services, and reducing the risk of human errors.

– Artificial intelligence is not just a technological breakthrough, it is a breakthrough in industries around the world. In healthcare, it helps detect diseases early and create personalized treatment plans. In production, it optimizes production processes. Financial institutions are using artificial intelligence to detect fraud and manage risk, while the automotive industry is moving towards autonomous vehicles.

This breakthrough in the labor market brings with it a reduction in employment levels because robots are taking people’s jobs. There are professions that do not have to fear being replaced by AI, he says Krzysztof Inglot, labor market expert from Personnel Service,

Human qualities such as empathy, creativity and the ability to solve complex problems remain irreplaceable. Personnel Service specialists have prepared a list of 10 professional groups least threatened by robotization and artificial intelligence.

Medical sector

Robotization in medicine has brought significant changes and innovations that have influenced the quality of health care, precision of medical procedures and efficiency of activities. However, doctors and surgeons base their irreplaceable actions on medical knowledge, practical skills and the ability to make complex clinical decisions. While artificial intelligence may be useful in diagnosis, it will not replace compassionate medical care. This factor is equally important for aged care workers who offer empathetic long-term care. Psychologists and therapists can also be distinguished in this sector. They derive their value from human interactions and empathy, which are difficult for machines to replicate.

Architecture and engineering sector

The development of automation and robotization has been progressing in these areas for many years. Engineers and architects use new technologies to improve design, construction and project management. These changes allow for the creation of more effective, innovative and sustainable solutions, but the human factor is key here. Engineers and architects are distinguished by their ability to solve unique and complex problems, which is an area of ​​human creativity and adaptation to changing situations.

Legal sector

Online dispute resolution, data analysis and artificial intelligence in document analysis are just examples of many changes in this sector. They bring numerous benefits in the form of more effective and accessible legal services, but they also pose challenges. This includes: complicated issues related to data privacy, artificial intelligence ethics and ensuring appropriate security standards. The professions of judges, lawyers and lawyers are concerned with the interpretation, analysis and resolution of complex legal cases, which still requires human thinking and discernment.

Service sector

Even though the sector is swelling with automation, there are professional groups that can feel safe. An example of this are cleaning workers (6) who clean various surfaces, which is difficult and expensive to automate. Next are plumbers and electricians (7), who repair and maintain hydraulic and electrical systems, often adapting to non-standard situations, which makes their professions difficult to replace by machines.

Creative sector

The development of artificial intelligence will not harm artists (8) who create new things in art using their creativity, which remains the domain of human creativity. Another group of professions least at risk of robotization are hairdressers (9). They combine manual skills with creativity in creating hairstyles, which remains beyond the reach of automation. Last on the list are chefs (10), who use their ingenuity and create unique flavors in the kitchen, which makes their work less susceptible to robotization.

At the other extreme, there are professions in which artificial intelligence and automation lead to reduced employment, according to the latest “Polish Labor Market Barometer”.

