They are already testing the Gear of War Collection

#testing #Gear #War #Collection

The creation of a large-scale, renovated collection of the franchise is said to be in the final stages, and testers already have completely rebuilt games here and there.

The Xbox’s own GoW series, Gears of War, was the defining franchise of Microsoft’s console for years. With the release of the first part in 2006, it became the most important internal title of the Xbox 360, and is single-handedly responsible for the rise of the cover system TPS genre. Along with the Halo series, Gears of War was one of the strongest arguments for an Xbox console.

The mention of Halo is no accident, as a collection similar to the Master Chief Collection of the FPS series is coming soon to Gears of War. The renovated version of the first part, as well as episodes 2, 3, 4 and Judgment, will make up the collection, which will not only mean better graphics, but in some places even completely rebuilt parts of the game, because the games are ported to Unreal Engine 5.

In a recent podcast, insiders already talked about how the development of the Gears of War Collection is already in the testing phase. Parallel to the news that The Coalition, which has been responsible for the development of the series since 2015, is still working on their as yet unknown new IP, it is likely that the creators have already completed the lion’s share of the development of the Gears collection.