They are looking for the Cup semi-finals

Change of mentality, change of competition. After the great Barça victory in the Betis field to continue fighting for the League, now the FC Barcelona visits another complicated stadium, San Mamés, with the intention of assaulting the fiefdom of the Athletic Club and reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Thus, the two teams with the most titles in the KO tournament will fight for a place among the last four teams in the competition.

The first round of the Cup was already played this Tuesday, with the classification of the Real society for the semifinals thanks to their victory against Celta (1-2). This same Wednesday, just before Athletic-Barça, the Mallorca-Gironawhile tomorrow the last round will be played, the Atlético de Madrid-Sevilla.

The precedents between Athletic and Barça in the Cup

As is customary in recent years, culés and bilbaínos meet again in the Cup. Whether in a final or in the previous qualifying rounds, Barça has faced Athletic Club eight times since 2014. Since the change in the format of the competition, the Blaugranas have played the Basques twice in San Mamés, with Xavi Hernández’s team losing by the minimum on both occasions.

The call of Xavi Hernández

The Egarense coach has called up all the available players, with the news from João Cancelo and Andreas Christensen. Thus, Xavi’s call-up is as follows: João Cancelo, Balde, R. Araujo, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Iñaki Peña, João Félix, Christensen, Romeu, Vitor Roque, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Gündoğan, Kounde , Astralaga, Lamine Yamal, Fermín, Cubarsí, Aron, Marc Guiu and H. Fort.

Athletic, a team in form

The team coached by Ernesto Valverde is one of the fittest teams in the championship. Although they lost last weekend on their visit to Valencia’s field (1-0), the Bilbao team have gone 14 games without losing, with six consecutive wins between the League and the Cup. Precisely, they did not lose since their visit to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Octoberwith a 1-0 Barça victory with a goal from Marc Guiu.

For this reason, they have been able to place themselves in Champions positions in the domestic competition and in the Cup they have been advancing rounds without much opposition. Now, the Basques will face Barça in a new duel between two teams that know each other very well in the knockout tournament. A match where they can once again count on Iñaki Williamssince the forward was eliminated in the Africa Cup with Ghana and will arrive in time to play the confrontation in San Mamés.