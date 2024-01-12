“They are on the plane. In a democracy there must be Power and Opposition”

Sorin Grindeanu (PSD) criticized the USR, Friday evening, on Digi24, for not making an opposition and for this reason the extremist trend in Romania would have increased: “They are on the plane. In a democracy there must be Power and Opposition,” the Minister of Transport said.

The former prime minister made this comment in the context in which the Digi24 moderator asked him how he commented on the presence of Diana Sosoacă and George Simion at the farmers’ and transporters’ protest on Thursday evening, in Chiajna. The two political leaders tried to seize the demonstration politically, but were booed by the protesters. Details and video here.

Grindeanu explained the growth of the extremist phenomenon in Romania (Diana Șoșoacă – the exponent of Russian rhetoric and conspiracies, George Simion – the leader of the extremist AUR party) by the lack of political opposition, accusing the USR of a lack of reaction: “They are on airplane mode”, he repeated in the social democrat a few times.

  • “There is a part of the opposition that is on a plane. Does not exist. Gentlemen from USR. I’m on airplane mode right now. I only know how to talk about Justice, but when it comes to Mr. Voiculescu, I’m on airplane mode (…) I only know about Justice and 2-3 other things. For the rest… (…) In a democracy there must be Power and Opposition”, Sorin Grindeanu declared, Friday evening, on Digi24.

Asked if he thinks that in Romania there will be a year of extremist electoral campaigns, Grindeanu said that he fears that things may degenerate, but he does not believe that after the elections Romania can end up in the situation of the Netherlands and Germany (with record percentages obtained by far-right parties, ed.):

  • “It will be a year in which we will have electoral campaigns that, if certain parameters are not respected, may degenerate. I am afraid of this (Asked if the extreme right can win in Romania, ed.) I don’t think so. Shall we enter the zone of this where nothing is controllable or have European funds like Hungary has? Do we want this thing? I don’t think so”, said Grindeanu.
