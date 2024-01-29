They are rethinking the concession for the airport if “Fraport” continues to ignore Burgas at the expense of Varna

#rethinking #concession #airport #Fraport #continues #ignore #Burgas #expense #Varna

Turkish airlines were interested in Burgas airport to take over their flights, but the runways are currently empty

It is possible to rethink the airport concession if the concessionaire continues to ignore Burgas during the winter. This became clear from the words of the deputy GERB-SDS Lyuben Dilov.

Outside of peak tourist season, the only flights that are every few days are to and from London, UK. Towards the end of March, services to Wroclaw, Poland and Tel Aviv, Israel began to operate. On the other hand, the Varna airport is developing at a rapid pace. There are nearly 10 flights to and from various European cities per day alone.

The mayors of the Black Sea municipalities are unhappy with the lack of flights, as the region allows for tourism outside the active season, but attracting guests from abroad is almost impossible when there is no convenient transport.

The concessionaire of both airports is “Fraport”.

“We raised the issue of Burgas airport with the Tourism Commission to the German representative of the concessionaire. I was even rude, I said he was in for some tough days if he didn’t budge. He justified himself by saying that the market actually determined. In my opinion, this concession should be reconsidered. Although it was extended, a solution can always be found. Whatever the motives of the concessionaire, Burgas always has an advantage over Varna. Now they have the promise that things will change. But if it doesn’t happen, eventually someone has to pound the table. I am not a specialist in transport, I speak reservedly, but I think that there can always be negotiations”, explained Lyuben Dilov. The Burgas deputy stressed that he has a meeting with the mayor Dimitar Nikolov soon to discuss this problem.

He also added that Turkish Airlines is also interested and wondered why the Burgas airport is not being developed. “Along with my diving trips, I have had conversations with Turkish airlines, who also wonder why the airport in Burgas is not busier, because it can accommodate their flights, which they do not operate. For example, more exotic destinations. This is where Istanbul is – passengers can ride a shuttle,” added the deputy.

