They are rodents and provide spiritual support – this is how cats help the lives of Ukrainian soldiers

#rodents #provide #spiritual #support #cats #lives #Ukrainian #soldiers

Syrksij and Shaybyk provide spiritual support and are mice – this is how the life of the cat “serving” on the Ukrainian front could be summed up. Recently, Ukrainian social media has been full of cats that help soldiers fighting in the war. The Russians retaliate against the Ukrainian cats with stories of their own cats, reports Politico.

Cats usually come to the Ukrainian army from nearby villages or cities destroyed in the war. Pets abandoned by their owners seek human protection from continuous bombings and drone strikes. Cats and other animals provide comfort to Ukrainian soldiers. A spokesman for the Ukrainian army said that some adopt them and take them home, while others prefer to take them to the trenches with them. Some pass the animal on to the next unit when switching.

In addition to spiritual reinforcement, cats also use their work in other fields: as mice hunters. This is also very useful for soldiers fighting at the front because the mice living in the trenches chew the cables of the Starlink satellite system, the wiring of cars, destroy food supplies and military equipment.

Politico also presented several cats living on the front lines or going to the front lines: among them Sirszksi, who was not named after the Ukrainian general, but because he likes cheese. By the way, the general himself also met the animal, who found the cat’s name funny. Sirsksi was probably left behind by locals while fleeing, the soldiers convinced him to stay with them with some food. Its owner said that when he goes home to Kiev, he takes the animal with him.

In 2022, Oleksandr Liashuk, from the Odesa region of southwestern Ukraine, selected his cat Shaybyk from among four stray pets. According to him, the animal had a radiation, then one cold night he even took it with him in his sleeping bag. “That’s when I fell in love with this cat, he’s not only my best friend, he’s my son,” said the 26-year-old soldier. Shaybyk followed Liashuk in various positions, and their patrol videos were also very popular on social media.

Since Ukrainian cats became so popular, therapy cats have also appeared in Russia. According to Politico, however, the Russian stories usually feature cats that were taken in by Russian soldiers after they were allegedly abandoned by their Ukrainian owners. The Moscow tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets wrote about a cat named Bullet who saved the commander of a rifle unit by climbing on his head to warn him of mines and an enemy attack.