‘They are very nice people who work very hard’

Sam Nemeth (middle) with the garbage collectors receiving the prize. Image Ine Poppe

Who are you?

“The Katrijn Foundation is a residents’ platform in Jordaan-Noord. We were founded by a bunch of grumbling Jordanians, mainly to oppose the problem of mass tourism. We try to solve it in a positive way; We’re a bit tired of that grumbling.”

How can that be done in a positive way?

“There are four artists within our fun action committee. They do and make all kinds of things, including banners, videos and now also an exhibition. In this way we make ourselves heard in favor of a differentiated neighborhood and affordable housing. And so we also resist gentrification.”

You recently gave away an award!

“We wanted to recognize the people who make a positive contribution to the city. We say: this award is for the people who roll up their sleeves and not for the hot-tempered. It is the first time we have awarded the prize. All employees of the organization that wins the prize will receive a souvenir. This time it is a handkerchief designed by artist Ruud Hiel.”

And this year the garbage collectors are the chosen ones?

“Yes! The city center of Amsterdam is the last place where garbage collectors come to collect the bags. They are very nice people who work very hard. When we presented the prize, they were really beaming. By the way, there is also a garbage lady among them!”

Do you already have someone in mind for next year?

“We are indeed already very busy with that. But I can’t say anything about that yet. Otherwise you will of course get disappointed people. It is a group that is never actually praised, but receives a lot of criticism and whining. Exactly the target group for our price.”

