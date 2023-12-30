They attacked resorts with brush cutters on a Moroccan beach

#attacked #resorts #brush #cutters #Moroccan #beach

Three people were injured in the attack.

A man attacked resorts with a brushcutter on a Moroccan beach, reports the Mirror. The incident happened in Agadir on Thursday afternoon.

Shaun Lewin according to an English witness, the attacker went on a rampage and killed several foreign vacationers. Finally, the beach staff intervened and chased the perpetrator into the sea. The knifeman tried to evade arrest by swimming before he was caught and taken into custody.

Lewin celebrated his birthday and Christmas with his girlfriend. The man was sleeping on a sunbed and woke up to a man yelling in Arabic pulling a huge machete out of his pants and within seconds slashing at a woman’s leg. It was subsequently targeted by a British party.

Lewin said if beach staff hadn’t acted quickly, more people could have died.

Lewin and his partner both helped to treat the wounded until the ambulance arrived. The victims, the British party and a Belgian woman, were taken to a nearby hospital, where she is currently being treated.

The affected beach can otherwise be said to be safe. The Mirror understands the 33-year-old suspect was in prison three years ago for drug-trafficking offences. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, the police are investigating whether the attack can be linked to terrorism.