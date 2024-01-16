They blast Valverde and Modric for voting for Messi in The Best

#blast #Valverde #Modric #voting #Messi

We have barely entered 2024 and Lionel Messi has already won his first award. And, after the celebrations of The Best award, the Argentine won the award for best player of the year, corresponding to what he did during 2023 in MLS and Ligue 1.

Footballers from various institutions such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and even Guillermo Ochoa himself voted for ’10’ to take the individual title. However, also key players of Real Madrid in recent years, such as Luka Modric and Federico Valverde, gave their vote to the Argentine.

FIFA, for these awards, used voting by the captains of each team as a tiebreaker between Messi and the Norwegian forward, Erling Haaland, however, the Croatian and the Uruguayan finally gave their verdict.

Madrid fans attack Valverde and Modric

Merengue team fans exploded against what was done by the players of the current Real Madrid squad, because with the possibility of Haaland becoming Madrid’s new striker, and what Messi represents for the Barcelona team, they considered this situation as an offense.

Between publications and comments on social networks from both footballers and Real Madrid, fans destroyed two of their most important players of the moment. However, it should be noted that other footballers who also voted for Leo Messi were Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, among others.