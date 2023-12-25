They capture the alleged murderer of the mayor of Guachené

AME6252. GUACHENÉ (COLOMBIA), 12/24/2023.- Family and friends gather to say goodbye to the mayor of Guachené, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, shot dead last Friday, just nine days before the end of his term, today, in Guachené, department of Cauca (Colombia). In the midst of tears, the family of Mayor Abonía Rodríguez took the president’s body to the La Dominga hamlet, a place where he grew up and later to the Mayor’s facilities. The escalation of violence affecting Cauca has accentuated in recent hours after a massacre in an indigenous council and the subsequent murder of Abonía Rodríguez. EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán

Photo: EFE – Ernesto Guzmán

