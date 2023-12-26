They caught Zinho, Rio de Janeiro’s number one enemy

#caught #Zinho #Rio #Janeiros #number #enemy

2023. december 25. – 22:03

Rio de Janeiro’s most wanted criminal, Luis António da Silva Braga, who has been on the run since 2018, has been detained, MTI said based on the Brazilian federal police.

According to information provided on Christmas Eve local time, the criminal, also known as Zinho, voluntarily surrendered to the police. Braga is the leader of Rio de Janeiro’s largest militia, the Liga da Justica (League of Justice), and thus “Rio de Janeiro’s number one enemy” according to local governor Cláudio Castro.

At least a dozen arrest warrants were in force against the criminal. Braga surrendered after negotiations with the federal police and the state ministry of public security through his lawyer.

“This is another important result of the serious and well-planned work we are doing in Rio de Janeiro and in other member states against criminal organizations,” emphasized Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino, quoted by the Agencia Brasil news agency.

Luis António da Silva Braga – Photo: Handout / AFP

Among other things, the local militias involved in the drug trade and the collection of defense funds are made up of active and former members of the police. In the areas under their influence, for example, they also decide who can receive electricity, gas and drinking water.

Braga’s criminal organization primarily dominates the western regions of Rio de Janeiro. In October, at least 35 buses and a train were set on fire in the affected area after the police killed the militia leader’s cousin, who was also his confidant.

Due to the wave of violence that unfolded, schools had to be closed and public transport stopped in many places. The police evaluated the burned buses as a kind of act of revenge.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners