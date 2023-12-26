They clarify the panorama regarding the signing of Diego Buonanotte at Universidad Católica – En Cancha

#clarify #panorama #signing #Diego #Buonanotte #Universidad #Católica #Cancha

By Gonzalo Lizama December 26, 2023 at 00:01 hrs.

Universidad Católica is beginning to make more and more noise in the current transfer market, especially during this Christmas, where the Crusaders’ social networks took the opportunity to confirm their first reinforcement for the 2024 season: Alfred Canales.

However, the midfielder from Magallanes was not the only surprise. And according to the information handled by En Cancha, the team from the foothills reached an agreement to finalize the transfer of Agustín Farías, who will arrive free after his time in Palestino.

Two reinforcements that are beginning to give life to the new UC squad for next season, although a large part of the Cruzados fans are waiting for the arrival of one of the most beloved foreign soccer players of recent times: Diego Buonanotte.

It should be remembered that the 35-year-old player was freed after defending the colors of Unión La Calera and all signs point to the fact that he could have a “last” dance” with the La Franja shirt.

Will Diego Buonanotte arrive at the Catholic University?

The uncertainty regarding the signing of Diego Buonanotte at Universidad Católica grows more every day in this transfer market. For this reason, Gonzalo Fouillioux took advantage of the opportunity to clarify the situation and clear up some doubts regarding said transfer.

“They keep telling me that Diego Buonanotte can return to the Catholic University, that can be done,” the journalist explained in the Balong program.

The player’s desire is and only depends on the intentions of the Crusaders’ leadership in this transfer market, where they hope to have enough movements to once again be protagonists during the 2024 season and reach the top in the National Championship.

Diego Buonanotte hopes to define his future as soon as possible

After his time at Unión La Calera, Diego Buonanotte spoke with En Cancha and gave clues about what is to come in his professional career, where he continues to look out of the corner of his eye at what may happen with Universidad Católica.

“We are analyzing. My representative is in Santiago with meetings and the idea is to make the best decision and many things are in the balance. “I want to see the final project that is presented to me and see the next step, together with my family,” she began, pointing out.

Regarding his possible return to UC he added: “I am not the one to excite the fan or my family, but the mutual affection is clear. If the club needs me, I will always be ready. Then there is the need of the club and many other things, but I would never generate false expectations with a club that gave me everything in a wonderful country.”

