Belgian naval analyst Frederik Van Lokeren undertook a daring thing on his social media page: he tried to summarize the Russian navy’s war losses in Ukraine in a single table.

The summary reveals that 10 Russian warships have suffered significant damage in the past two years, 6 of which are definitely unfit for combat – it is known: the Ukrainian navy was destroyed “from the beginning”, Kiev tried to replace its missing fleet with “all-knowing” missiles and automatic naval devices.

The Russians suffered greater losses in 2022 than in 2023, but only in terms of warships was there a greater loss last year.

The list also includes ships – Minsk, Askold – that are under naval “service”. Portfolio noticed.