They compiled the losses of the Russian fleet so far – but not the Russians

#compiled #losses #Russian #fleet #Russians

Belgian naval analyst Frederik Van Lokeren undertook a daring thing on his social media page: he tried to summarize the Russian navy’s war losses in Ukraine in a single table.

The summary reveals that 10 Russian warships have suffered significant damage in the past two years, 6 of which are definitely unfit for combat – it is known: the Ukrainian navy was destroyed “from the beginning”, Kiev tried to replace its missing fleet with “all-knowing” missiles and automatic naval devices.

The Russians suffered greater losses in 2022 than in 2023, but only in terms of warships was there a greater loss last year.

The list also includes ships – Minsk, Askold – that are under naval “service”. Portfolio noticed.

Also Read:  Thai Hoa's 11-year-old wife rarely appears and hugs her husband in the middle of the event

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News