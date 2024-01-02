They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason

#continue #arm #Lions #sign #outfielder #postseason

There is only one day left until the Round Robin of this campaign in Venezuelan baseball begins and one of the franchises that is making several moves to continue strengthening its team is the Leones del Caracas.

The ninth team, led by José Alguacil, was reinforced with Anthony Vizcaya and Balbino Fuenmayor, whom they chose from the draft. They are also waiting for the arrival of Colombian Harold Ramírez, but they were not satisfied with those pieces and added one more.

According to information from Kelvim Escobar in the LVBP gathering, the hairy board signed outfielder Teodoro MartínezLikewise, for what this phase of the playoffs will be and added that he will enter the roster starting tomorrow, the opening day of the Round Robin.

The younger brother of José “Cafecito” Martínez, participated in the capital’s training sessions, however he did not make the team. Therefore, this would be his first participation in the current Venezuelan baseball tournament.