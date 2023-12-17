They denounce delivery of SAE assets in exchange for bribes collected in the name of Juan Fernando Petro and Daniel Rojas

#denounce #delivery #SAE #assets #exchange #bribes #collected #Juan #Fernando #Petro #Daniel #Rojas

A strong controversy surrounds the Sociedad Activos Especiales (SAE) for alleged bribes collected in the name of the president of the entity and Juan Fernando Petro, the brother of president Gustavo Petro.

As revealed by Cambio magazine, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating these alleged events that were carried out by Carmen Yaneth Bran Jaramillo, former candidate for the council for the Conservative Party.

According to the information, Bran Jaramillo would have been asking for bribes in the name of Juan Fernando Petro and Daniel Rojas Medellín, president of the SAE, in exchange for delivering goods from drug traffickers that are now in the power of the State.

The Cambio investigation says that Bran Jaramillo allegedly acted together with a woman employee of the real estate company Consultores Santo Domingo SAS, which is “the largest custodian of the SAE, with 638 assets in charge.”

From there, both would have identified possible clients to whom they offered properties under the figure of early disposal.

In El Poblado and Laureles

Regarding the reported cases, it is notable that at least two correspond to Medellín.

For example, Cambio mentioned that one of the complainants would have been asked for US$150,000 to obtain an apartment in El Poblado, which belonged to Francisco Cifuentes, alias Pacho Cifuentes, former pilot of Pablo Escobar.

Bran Jaramillo mentioned that the money would be delivered to Juan Fernando Petro, who was the token in the SAE. Likewise, he would have requested $60 million in paperwork and deeds that were not done. With this, apparently, the complainant kept the property, but it has not yet been completely transferred to his name. Another case took place in Laureles, with a building that Bran Jaramillo would have sold for $1.7 billion.

For now the situation is under scrutiny and it is being investigated whether there could be many more cases of this kind.

Petro and Rojas defend themselves

Regarding this case, Juan Fernando Petro told Cambio that his name is being used for something that he has not allowed.

For his part, Daniel Rojas Medellín disclosed his response on “This administration has denounced acts of alleged corruption, I was even dismissed for it.”

“I have confirmed that being an honest official in Colombia is a high-risk activity, my family and I have felt unprecedented harassment. I know that some would even want me dead. There are those from different shores who would like to favor that purpose, it doesn’t matter, it is part of what we must endure and we are not going to be intimidated. “If anyone has requested bribes in my name, they should go to prison, the authorities have all our willingness to carry out the investigations,” his message continued.