They detect the first death of a polar bear due to bird flu

And polar bone has died from avian flu in Alaska, in what would be the first death detected in this species worldwide and which demonstrates the aggressiveness of the H5N1 virus, as well as its spread through the most remote areas of the planet. The death has been confirmed by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.﻿

The bird flu epidemic hitting Europe and North America is unprecedented. The number of infected birds, the geographical extension and the aggressiveness of the H5N1 virus is unprecedented. Furthermore, it not only affects all types of birds, but has also reached mammals such as foxes, minks or seals.

“This is the first polar bear case detected anywhere,” Bob Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian, told the Alaska Beacon. The polar bear was found dead in October near Utqiagvik, the country’s northernmost community.

Authorities believe that the bear has been in contact with dead birds and ingested the virus in that way, despite the fact that it normally eats seals. However, it is not necessary for the bear to have directly eaten an infected bird to become ill, Gerlach said.

Last summer, EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, reported that most wild mammals affected by the virus are carnivores that hunt wild birds, feed on dead wild birds, or both. Twenty-four domestic cats and a desert lynx tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) in Poland, and some of them developed severe clinical signs that led to death. The presence of antibodies was also detected in five dogs and one cat without clinical signs on an Italian farm affected by an outbreak in poultry.