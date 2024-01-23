They develop a blood test that can diagnose Alzheimer’s with an accuracy of 90%

They develop a blood test that can diagnose Alzheimer's with an accuracy of 90%

An investigation by different centers, in which the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona has participated, has developed a blood test that allows Alzheimer’s to be diagnosed with a accuracy of between 90 and 95%.

The results, published in the journal ‘Jama Neurology’, “They open the door to diagnosing Alzheimer’s with a blood test”since until a few years ago the only possibility of detecting this disease was with a ‘post-mortem’ study of brain samples, the hospital reported in a statement this Tuesday.

The researchers analyzed data from three cohorts: the Translational Biomarkers in Aging and Dementia (Triad) from Canada; the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (Wrap) in the United States; and the Sant Pau Initiative on Neurodegeneration (Spin) of Barcelona.

The study involved samples of a total of 786 participants with an average age of 66.3 years that were analyzed in Sweden, and the person in charge of the biomarker platform of the Memory Unit of the Sant Pau Hospital, Daniel Alcolea, has stated that this biomarker has an accuracy of between 90 and 95% and that it is the one that ” has given better results.”

DETECTION BIOMARKERS

The results show that the p-tau217 biomarker offers comparable precision to biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid and was shown to be “particularly effective” in the detection of longitudinal changes, even in preclinical stages of the disease.

Thus, the ability of this technique to differentiate between groups of participants with or without abnormalities detected by magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET) or cerebrospinal fluid could be confirmed.

The ability of this technique to “significantly” reduce the need for additional confirmationsreducing by 80% the number of tests required to confirm the diagnosis of the disease.

