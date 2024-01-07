They develop a new vaccine that could reduce “bad” cholesterol by 30%

#develop #vaccine #reduce #bad #cholesterol

He cholesterol is a fat (also called lipid) that the body needs to function properly. Too much bad cholesterol in the body can increase the probability of suffer from heart disease, stroke and other problems.

He high cholesterol or hypercholesterolemia is one of the risk factors for cardiovascular disease most important and prevalent.

A recent study shows that In Spain half of the population suffers from it and that of these, only 46.4% are aware of it.

The dyslipidemia It’s one of the most frequent cardiovascular risk factors in Spain with a prevalence in the population over 18 years of age assisted in Primary Care of 50.3%.

In this sense, coordination between primary care physicians and community pharmacists is a key piece for the diagnosis, control and pharmacotherapeutic monitoring of patients diagnosed with this disorder.

He high cholesterol is becoming a health problem Also very common in several countries around the world. For example, it now affects nearly 2 in 5 adults in the US.

But one new vaccine currently under development in US laboratories, promises effectively and affordably reduce “bad” cholesterol levels in the body.

That same bad cholesterolin form of lipoproteins low density or LDLis the type that can cause dangerous blockages in the arteriesreducing the flow of oxygen to the heart or causing blood clots that can lead to a stroke.

A team led by researchers from the University of New Mexico and the University of California, Davis, was able reduce LDL levels in tests in mice and monkeys, targeting a protein called proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)which is known to have an important relationship with LDL.

“The vaccine It is based on a non-infectious virus particle. “It’s just a shell of a virus, and it turns out we can use that shell of a virus to develop vaccines against all kinds of different things,” says molecular geneticist Bryce Chackerian of the University of New Mexico.

The expert explained that special receptors on liver cells are responsible for keeping LDL at a safe levelbut too much PCSK9 can damage these receptors, meaning the receptors become less effective and there is more bad cholesterol floating in the blood.

And he also mentioned that the genetics, diet and several other factors They can influence the production of PCSK9 in the body. In this case, the combination of small fragments of PCSK9 with the non-infectious virus particle meant that an immune system response was triggered, targeting and neutralizing the PCSK9 protein.

The vaccine developed by researchers proved to be capable of reduce bad cholesterol by up to 30 percent.

Although it is so effective Like current PCSK9 inhibitors, this is a solution that could potentially cost the healthcare system, both nationally and globally, much less.

“We are interested in trying to develop another approach that is less expensive and more widely applicable, not just in the United States, but also in places that don’t have the resources to afford these very, very expensive therapies,” Chackerian said.

And he admitted: “We are still quite far from getting a vaccine that can be used in humans.but these are promising results, in a solution that would be more affordable than current options and would last about a year per dose.”

After a decade of development, the next stage of the vaccine is human trials, although that will require more studies and more funding, all of which will be worth it if it reduces the nearly 18 million lives lost each year worldwide due to cardiovascular disease. .

“We hope to have a vaccine in humans in the next 10 years“concluded Dr. Chackerian.