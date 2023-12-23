“They didn’t want to get the vehicle dirty”

#didnt #vehicle #dirty

Alin Chirilă (34 years old), former MMA fighter with good results, was detained by the authorities for 24 hours, after allegedly kidnapping and beating a man from Galati.

Alin Chirilă gained notoriety with his participation in the “Survivor Romania” show. The former MMA fighter was detained by the authorities for 24 hours, during which he will be questioned.

The allegations are serious. Chirilă and his brother were caught on surveillance cameras kidnapping a man from Galati county. They forced him into the car and allegedly assaulted him in an attempt to get another person’s address.

“Alin Chirilă, MMA fighter, world champion, was detained a short time ago, together with his brother. The two were brought to the Prosecutor’s Office next to the Târgu Bujor Court.

He is suspected of having, together with his brother, kidnapped a man from Galati county from his home and forced him into the car.

There, he allegedly beat his victim for an hour. Evidence of the commission of these crimes was found on the images recovered from the surveillance cameras. The abduction and assault were arranged so that the abductee would provide the address of another citizen.

In the end, the victim was threatened that if she said anything to the police, she would be stripped and abandoned in a forest.

In the images from the surveillance cameras, it can be seen how Alin Chirilă and his brother took the abducted person down to wash his face, lest he dirty their vehicle”, was the information revealed by Gabi Vlad, Antena reporter 3 CNN.

Alin Chirilă, aggressive and on TV

Alin Chirilă (34 years old), MMA champion, was the protagonist of a monster scandal at Survivor Romania 2023, even before he was definitively eliminated from the contest. He snaps at one of his colleagues and almost jumps into a fight.

Chirilă had a life full of hardships, as he was kicked out from home by his father when he was only 17 years old. He overcame his situation and managed to establish a career as well as a family. He is married to Loredana with whom he has two children.

