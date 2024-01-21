They died 30 days after the masked men found 2 kg of crystals. Special chef with Țancă at Vișeu with 500 guests – News from Maramures

#died #days #masked #men #crystals #Special #chef #Țancă #Vișeu #guests #News #Maramures

As we promised, we are back with details about the 11 searches that the Maramureș border policemen supported by the officers from SCOO Maramureș carried out yesterday in Vișeu de Sus. People who sold drugs to young people and especially to students in the Vișeu area but also in the neighboring towns were targeted.

A CAP of the network fell, law enforcement discovered two kilograms of crystals (3CMC), which has already been pre-arrested for 30 days by the magistrates of the Maramureș Court. We have to say that in the last year the Maramure border police confiscated almost 4 kilograms of drugs in the Vișeu – Borșa area alone.

His name is Florin Moraru and the last party with fiddlers attended by the individual and other persons targeted by the investigators were present. The defendant Moraru “threw money” into fiddlers as if he were working hard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The reality is that the individual has never worked a day in his life. The sale of drugs, however, brought him very large sums of money.

We must also specify the fact that this evening at a well-known restaurant in Vișeu de Sus, the manelist Țancă Uraganul is a special guest for a birthday party. A party with about 500 participants. Along with the maneleist, there will be other live bands. It is said that about 15,000 euros were paid for the presence of the maneleist. Is that really the amount? Has an invoice and receipt been issued to pay taxes and duties?

What does the court say? Moraru’s arrest

By criminal decision no. 8/DL/19.01.2024 was ordered: Pursuant to art. 226 Criminal Procedure Code and art. 223 para. 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code, accepts the proposal made by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Maramureş Territorial Office in file no. 225/49/P/2023 and, consequently:

Order preventive arrest for a period of 30 daysstarting from January 19, 2024 and ending on February 17, 2024, inclusive, of defendant X, investigated for committing the crime of high-risk drug trafficking, provided by art. 2 para. 2 of Law no. 143/2000, with the application of art. 35 para. 1 Criminal Code.

Rejects the request to take the measure of judicial control or house arrest formulated by the defendant, through the ex officio defense attorney.

With the right to appeal within 48 hours of the sentence with the defendant and of communication with the prosecutor’s office. Pronounced in the council chamber, Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:53 p.m.

Source of the photos: facebook.com, diicot.ro/poliția de frontieră / Romanian police

