They disarm the champion! America’s FORWARD is about to leave for Serie A, who is he? – Fox Sports

#disarm #champion #Americas #leave #Serie #Fox #Sports

Although it was believed that the base of footballers that made America champion would remain, at the last minute news emerged that would be yet to be confirmed, as one of its forwards would leave for Serie A in Italy.

Brian Rodríguez, a Uruguayan forward who was an important part of André Jardine, would be in the details of signing his transfer with Fiorentina, a move that would be important in his career, but a significant loss for the club.

We recommend: They inflated PRICES to the maximum: Going to see Inter Miami vs El Salvador costs 1 MONTH’S SALARY

Brian Rodríguez would go to Europe

According to information from Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, a FOX Sports reporter, the negotiations between América and Fiorentina would be going well and would be very advanced, so only few things separate it from making it official.

For now, the amount that the Italian team would pay América for the transfer of this forward has not been revealed, but it is expected that the amount would be considerable, given the clauses that players of his caliber usually have in their contracts.

What has been known is that the contract that Brian Rodríguez would sign with Fiore would be for 3 years, a move that ensures he will spend a good time in Italy and fight for ownership.

In the event that he is confirmed and leaves, América would suffer a significant loss, but he has elements to cover the position, since there are forwards such as Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín or Cabecita Rodríguez, so Jardine will see how to reinforce the space.