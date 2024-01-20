They discover the failure of the immune system that causes persistent Covid

#discover #failure #immune #system #persistent #Covid

A healthcare worker performs a Covid test (Shutterstock)

Almost four years after the pandemic, scientists continue to study and discover new aspects about the virus that paralyzed the world and left millions of dead behind. Now, a team of scientists led by the University Hospital of Zurich has found a new aspect of the coronavirus that could represent a great advance against the disease: the failure of our immune system that causes persistent Covid has been discovered.

The complement system is one of the most important parts of the immune system, and that is where the origin of this syndrome is found. As a result of this, this international research has managed to identify a series of biomarkers that can improve the diagnosis of the disease and the pharmacological approach.

You may be interested in: The coronavirus epidemic that existed 25,000 years ago: this is how the genes of the affected populations mutated

According to results published today in the journal Science, this alteration of the balance of the complement system causes the immune system to attack the endothelium cells, which line the inner layer of blood vessels. This reaction causes inflammation of the endothelium and promotes the formation of thrombi, which reactivates the complement system itself. The problem that arises is that it ends up creating a feedback loop that is difficult to get out of. According to the authors of the research published in Sciencie, “early cardiovascular evaluation of patients with persistent Covid should be considered.”

Una prueba PCR (Shutterstock)

For the study, 6,596 proteins were analyzed in the blood of 152 people, of which 113 had the disease in the first year of the pandemic and 39 were healthy volunteers. Among those who contracted the infection, 50% still had symptoms a month after the initial diagnosis, so they were classified as cases of persistent covid. In these patients, the scientists found excessive activation of the complement system from the acute phase of the infection

You may be interested in: “Disease X” is not a real threat, according to Spanish epidemiologists: why the supposed new pandemic generates confusion

The symptoms of persistent Covid can fluctuate or persist over time, worsen due to greater physical or mental effort, and even limit functional capacity or cognitive abilities. The symptoms are very varied and are collected in several groups, according to the Ministry of Health:

General: tiredness, general malaise, muscle and joint pain, dizziness, fever, sleep disorders.

Respiratory: cough, feeling of shortness of breath.

Digestive: diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach pain.

Dermatological: rashes, hair loss, nail weakness.

Neurological: headache, “brain fog”, difficulty concentrating, loss of taste and smell, paresthesias and mood disturbances.

Ears, eyes, throat: difficulty swallowing, ringing in the ears, dry eyes or conjunctivitis.

Cardiovascular: palpitations, changes in blood pressure.

Can people get “long colds” like they do with long COVID?

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Spain began at the end of December 2020, after the authorization of the first vaccines by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The vaccination strategy was established following a prioritization scheme, initially focused on the most vulnerable groups and those at highest risk of exposure to the virus, such as healthcare personnel and residents of senior centers.

Spain has used vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), among others that have received the corresponding approval. The logistics and distribution of the vaccines have been managed centrally, with periodic deliveries to the autonomous communities which, in turn, organize the administration of the doses following the vaccination plan established at the national level.