They don’t work: Hertz urgently sells off 20,000 electric cars

#dont #work #Hertz #urgently #sells #electric #cars

The giant wanted to buy 100,000 Teslas, but has reconsidered due to too expensive repairs and low interest from customers

Just two years after announcing a plan to buy 100,000 electric cars from Tesla and 65,000 from Polestar, rental car giant Hertz is ditching them. The company has told the regulator its intention to sell off 20,000 of its existing electric cars in the North American market. The reasons: too high costs for repairs and low interest on the part of customers. With the proceeds from the sale, Hertz intends to purchase cars with internal combustion engines. According to American media, Hertz is in such a hurry to part with its electric fleet that it is offering the electric cars at very favorable prices. There are currently 548 Tesla Model 3s listed for sale, with some priced below $20,000.

However, Hertz stresses that it will continue to implement its electric mobility strategy and offer customers a wide choice of cars. The company also plans to expand its own charging infrastructure in the United States. We should add that the American Hertz has no direct connection with the Bulgarian division of the company, which is owned by Greek owners.

More on the topic:

  • The difference between the two brands for 2023 is very small

  • The amazing story of the new leader in electric cars, and how Breznik missed out on becoming a part of it

  • A business sedan per year for 24,000 BGN and a crossover with 4×4 for 23,000 BGN – but there are also some tricks

Also Read:  There is a storm in fireworks stores, despite lighting bans | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bird flu is spreading again in the Czech Republic. Veterinarians have already detected 12 outbreaks this year
Bird flu is spreading again in the Czech Republic. Veterinarians have already detected 12 outbreaks this year
Posted on
Family doctors warn that the drop in tariffs for 2024 may bankrupt them: We will close the practices
Family doctors warn that the drop in tariffs for 2024 may bankrupt them: We will close the practices
Posted on
Chivas: Fernando Gago called up without Vega, Wacho or Castillo
Chivas: Fernando Gago called up without Vega, Wacho or Castillo
Posted on
Too high HDL cholesterol levels can indicate dementia
Too high HDL cholesterol levels can indicate dementia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News