They don’t work: Hertz urgently sells off 20,000 electric cars

The giant wanted to buy 100,000 Teslas, but has reconsidered due to too expensive repairs and low interest from customers

Just two years after announcing a plan to buy 100,000 electric cars from Tesla and 65,000 from Polestar, rental car giant Hertz is ditching them. The company has told the regulator its intention to sell off 20,000 of its existing electric cars in the North American market. The reasons: too high costs for repairs and low interest on the part of customers. With the proceeds from the sale, Hertz intends to purchase cars with internal combustion engines. According to American media, Hertz is in such a hurry to part with its electric fleet that it is offering the electric cars at very favorable prices. There are currently 548 Tesla Model 3s listed for sale, with some priced below $20,000.

However, Hertz stresses that it will continue to implement its electric mobility strategy and offer customers a wide choice of cars. The company also plans to expand its own charging infrastructure in the United States. We should add that the American Hertz has no direct connection with the Bulgarian division of the company, which is owned by Greek owners.

