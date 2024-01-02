They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year

#dreamed #time #travel #planes #passengers #landed #wrong #year

Passengers of a United Airlines plane wanted to experience two New Year’s Eve nights by “traveling back in time” thanks to a flight from the island of Guam to the capital of Hawaii. However, the plane’s delay meant that they landed on the wrong new year and missed the New Year’s countdown. Some of them do not hide their disappointment.

Every year, some airlines offer their customers several flights, enabling them to… a double experience of New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, this was not possible for passengers of a United Airlines plane traveling from the island of Guam in Oceania (which is a non-incorporated US territory) to the capital of Hawaii. All thanks to delayssuffered by the plane.

They wanted to “go back in time”. But the plane was delayed

United Airlines announced the possibility of “time travel” online and experiencing the New Year’s Eve adventure twice, thanks to their network of connections. Initially, it was planned that the machine would take off from the island of Guam on January 1, 2024 at 7:35 a.m. and arrive to Honolulu, Hawaii December 31, 2023 at 6:50 pm – traversing across time zonesto take passengers back to the previous year.

SEE: Beavers contribute to global warming. Scientists have no doubts

The flight turned out to be unfortunate for the passengers. The plane took off from Guam only at 1:49 p.m. on January 1 and arrived in Honolulu at 12:34 a.m. on January 1, so after the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Double New Year’s Eve failed. The reason for the plane delay

“I booked this flight specifically so I could do this,” “Great idea, too bad it’s delayed! I was supposed to fly on this plane. “Double New Year no longer happens” – these are some of the voices of disappointed passengers who expressed their dissatisfaction with the flight delays on the X platform

SEE: Belgium. The country at the heart of the European Union may soon fall apart

Passengers on other on-time flights were more fortunate – for example, Cathay Pacific flight CX872departing from Hong Kong just after 1:00 a.m. on January 1, he arrived at San Francisco December 31 at 20:22 and All Nippon Airways flight NH106, which departed from Tokio at 00:48 on January 1 and landed in The Angels at 17:12 December 31.

Your browser does not support the video player… Read more

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news?

We are in the application for your phone. Check us out!