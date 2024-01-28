They dreamed of working in Poland, but they were deceived. Hundreds injured

#dreamed #working #Poland #deceived #Hundreds #injured

In two articles, Al Jazeera Arabic describes the results of a journalistic investigation into Filipinos who were cheated into working in Poland. The victims of the organized group of recruiters were people living in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Qatar, where they had already emigrated for work.

Dream job in Poland

Al Jazeera describes that fraudsters prey on their victims on the Internet. For over six months, journalists followed several social media accounts recruiting for work in Poland. Facebook and TikTok accounts with thousands of followers disappeared and reappeared under new names.

Television reached many injured people who were promised jobs in Poland but never got them despite paying several thousand dollars to recruiters. She interviewed some of these people and obtained written statements from the rest.

For example: one of the victims was told by a recruiter that her job application would be processed within approximately six months and would cost PLN 3,500. euro. After a long wait, she was asked for an additional €500 because her work permit had expired while she was waiting for an appointment with the Polish embassy.

According to Al Jazeera, for many Filipino workers, the prospect of living and working in Europe seems like a dream come true. Millions of people in the Philippines are struggling with inflation and the continuing negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those who emigrated to the Persian Gulf countries or other places in Asia for work struggle with low wages and poor working conditions.

Work fraud in Poland

Most of the victims contacted by journalists claim that they were asked to make payments in three installments. The total payment amount ranged from approximately PLN 3.5 thousand. up to 5 thousand hole.

As estimates indicate, victims of the international network of recruiters and agencies lost at least 600,000. Hong Kong dollars (US$76,785). This is probably just the tip of the iceberg, says Al Jazeera.

Recruiters “sold” Poland to Filipino workers as a country offering higher salaries – sometimes more than twice – better working conditions and the opportunity to live with families in Europe.

Hong Kong, after the Philippines, was the main source of visa applications for Filipinos who hoped to work in Poland. They applied for them between 2021 and November 2023. Estimates indicate that at least 200 Filipinos were defrauded in Hong Kong alone.

Al Jazeera reports that Polish authorities in Hong Kong processed 2,980 visas for Filipino workers during this period.

