They earn 2,000 euros per month and choose their clients. Surprise jobs where salaries are now like in IT

#earn #euros #month #choose #clients #Surprise #jobs #salaries

Video

Craftsmen are at a high price in Romania. Plumbers, electricians or painters earn almost as much as IT workers. They are few and in the last year they have increased in price by 20 percent. The crisis has deepened so much that the workers choose their customers.

By Alin Stan on 15.01.2024, 19:55

Nelu is also good at installations and interior painting. He has been doing this for more than 15 years and says that he chose his job well. He works for a company, but also performs individual work. Monthly, he earns about 2,000 euros, as much as an IT-ist.

Reporter: Are there requests?

Nelu, plumber: There are quite a few. It’s the only job that helps you survive, at least in construction. It’s the best job, right now.

How much does it cost to renovate a 55 square meter apartment

In this studio, Nelu provides a washing machine and installs sanitary installations. For the works, it will take 6,000 lei. For example, the renovation of a 55 square meter apartment costs between 4,000 lei and 12,000 lei.

Zugrav: Around 6-7 thousand. With everything, with bathroom, with kitchen, painted. I still have some works to contract. It means somewhere 230 meters spread out. Ceilings plus walls, after deducting the doors and windows, and as a price between 12 and 15 lei per square meter.

Rates are 20% higher in a year. How to install a boiler

The demand has increased, the supply has also increased. Rates are 20% higher in a year. Installing a water heater, for example, costs around 2,000 lei, including the electrical installation.

Andrei Ivan, board company administrator: It is very difficult to find people, but it is a market where employees are beginning to appreciate companies that keep their word.

Man: Hard to find. They are quite expensive.

Man: I did it myself. If we know how, yes, if we don’t call on them.

Man: I had a request from an electrician, something minor and he asked me for 2,500 lei. Not like this.

And requests for house construction have almost doubled in the last year.

Observator Economic news Earn 2,000 euros per month and choose their clients. Surprise jobs where salaries are now like in IT