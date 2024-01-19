They eliminated Real Madrid! Atlético threw out the Copa del Rey champion in a spectacular derby – Fox Sports

#eliminated #Real #Madrid #Atlético #threw #Copa #del #Rey #champion #spectacular #derby #Fox #Sports

Real Madrid’s first major setback of the season came this Thursday with their elimination from the Copa del Rey, a tournament of which they were the current champions, after losing 4-2 to Atlético de Madrid, in a derby that had worthy intensity. of the Champions League knockout round, marked by great goals and errors by the goalkeepers.

Atlético celebrated it as if they had won a title, shaking off the recent defeat in the Spanish Super Cup. Just like then, the game was full of goals. There were eight a week ago (5-3 for Madtid) and this time six in favor of the Colchoneros.

Atlético vs Real Madrid; Cup match summary

With more than 100 days without defeat, this is how Real Madrid presented itself on Atleti’s field, in the second of three Derbies that will have to be played in less than a month, with the LaLiga one on Sunday, February 4, ahead. But the Civitas Metropolitano was abuzz, sporting hatred is absolute on the red and white side.

A memorable confrontation, marked by errors by Oblak and Lunin under the posts, by two crossbars from Madrid that could have changed history and a great goal by Antoine Griezmann at the start of extra time that confirms him as the living legend of Atlético de Madrid, of which He is already their top scorer.

The scoreboard opened at 39 ‘through Samu Lino, who beat Carvajal at the second post to stop Andryi Lunin at 1-0 for the locals, although the Merengues’ response did not take long thanks to a scandalous error from Jan Oblak, who sent the ball into his goal for not punching it correctly; 1-1 at half-time.

The one who seems to enjoy scoring against the whites more than anyone is Álvaro Morata, a Real Madrid youth player who has become a frequent executioner. A hesitant exit from Lunin, a weak hit on the ball and a rebound off Antonio Rüdiger’s leg left the Spaniard alone in front of the cabin for the Colchoneros to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti moved the pieces from the bench and with only two minutes on the field, Joselu made it 2-2 with an unmarked header after a pass from Jude Bellingham. Millimeter play validated by the VAR despite the complaints of the entire stands.

In extra time, Griezmann signed a work of art. At full gallop on the right, leaving behind Vinicius – who showed that he knew nothing about defending – the Frenchman stood in Lunin’s face and, although he did not seem to have much of a shooting angle, he hung the ball from the corner to cause an explosion of jubilation in the Metropolitano with the 3-2.

With Real Madrid completely committed, with Rüdiger as the center forward and Tchouameni as the only one in the background, the fourth of the night arrived through Rodrigo Riquelme, crowning a night of celebration for Atlético de Madrid. Diego Simeone, his players and the thousands of attendees were euphoric, celebrating as if they had lifted the Orejona, but in front of them was their staunch rival and that will always be something to celebrate.

GOALS ON VIDEO – Atleti 4-2 Real Madrid