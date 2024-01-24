They entered with pitchforks and axes to steal the coal from the Livezeni Mine – Source news

#entered #pitchforks #axes #steal #coal #Livezeni #Source #news

The policemen opened, on Tuesday evening, a criminal investigation file, after they were alerted about an attempted theft from the Livezeni Mine. 21 bags full of coal, abandoned by the thieves, were found on the spot, which the police are trying to identify, informs News.ro.

“This evening, at around 7:45 p.m., the Petroşani Municipality Police was alerted by an employee of the Livezeni mine regarding the fact that several people had illegally entered the premises of EM Livezeni, with the intention of stealing coal”, transmitted, on Tuesday evening, IPJ Hunedoara.

The cited source specified that several police and gendarme crews went to the scene, and found 21 bags loaded with coal in the area of ​​the conveyor belts.

“In the case, the police have drawn up a criminal file under the aspect of committing the crime of attempted qualified theft and are conducting investigations in order to identify the persons suspected of committing this crime and to take legal measures”, the police also sent.