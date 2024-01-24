They entered with pitchforks and axes to steal the coal from the Livezeni Mine – Source news

#entered #pitchforks #axes #steal #coal #Livezeni #Source #news

Author: Lucian Negrea, Reporter
Published: 23-01-2024 22:21

Updated: 23-01-2024 23:15

The policemen opened, on Tuesday evening, a criminal investigation file, after they were alerted about an attempted theft from the Livezeni Mine. 21 bags full of coal, abandoned by the thieves, were found on the spot, which the police are trying to identify, informs News.ro.

“This evening, at around 7:45 p.m., the Petroşani Municipality Police was alerted by an employee of the Livezeni mine regarding the fact that several people had illegally entered the premises of EM Livezeni, with the intention of stealing coal”, transmitted, on Tuesday evening, IPJ Hunedoara.

The cited source specified that several police and gendarme crews went to the scene, and found 21 bags loaded with coal in the area of ​​the conveyor belts.

“In the case, the police have drawn up a criminal file under the aspect of committing the crime of attempted qualified theft and are conducting investigations in order to identify the persons suspected of committing this crime and to take legal measures”, the police also sent.

Also Read:  ZAP offers 45 prizes to 45 customers -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Posted on
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Posted on
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
Posted on
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News