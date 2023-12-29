#pens

The new mayor of Pamplona, ​​Joseba Asiron, had shown his desire to carry out a transition in the City Council that would have the collaboration of Cristina Ibarrola’s outgoing team after the motion of censure against UPN that was formalized this Wednesday by EH Bildu, PSN, Geroa Bai and With you/Zurekin. However, the new councilor has denounced that the regionalists have refused to maintain any contact with the new municipal government and that they have formatted the computer equipment. “They even took the pens,” he added.

This is how the new Pamplona City Council looks like: seven councilors from EH Bildu, two from Geroa Bai and one from Contigo/Zurekin

In an interview in Euskadi Irratia, Asiron, who was already mayor between 2015 and 2019, wanted to show empathy with Cristina Ibarrola, ensuring that he knows “that people suffer.” “I have been through that situation, that initial frustration is understandable,” he added. However, he has pointed out that UPN “must accept it with sportsmanship, thinking about the citizens.” “We are professionals and there is no need to make fools of ourselves.”

After a few first hours of celebration at the head of the City Council, the new mayor has indicated that it is time “to lower the soufflé” and “start working” on the Government agreement that EH Bildu signed last week with the other two partners of the Government coalition and which includes, among other measures, developing a coexistence plan, measures to facilitate access to housing or the resignification of the monument to the Fallen. In fact, he has announced that this Friday at 12 noon they will hold the first Government meeting.

Regarding UPN, it has indicated that it expects a “strong” opposition, like the one EH Bildu made to Enrique Maya in the last legislature and to Cristina Ibarrola in recent months. “We have had a minority in the Government that was not aware of its minority and that has not negotiated anything. What happened was not normal or natural. What we have done is put things in their logical point,” he commented on the motion of censure.

For the motion to go ahead, an agreement was necessary with the PSN, which for the first time and, breaking down its last wall, supported a candidacy from the nationalist left. “We have learned a lot from each other. We come from different political cultures, in too many years we have turned our backs on each other, but we can do many things together and we will continue to work deeper,” Asiron noted about the socialists.

The councilor has continued to affirm that he would like and that it would be “a very good sign” for the PSN to enter the new municipal government, an issue that the socialists have rejected. “That would show that we would deepen synergies and trust. I think it is possible, but they will have to answer. I want to make it difficult for them not to enter. If the consensus is among 16, we will have more strength,” he stated.

Regarding the attacks by the right on the agreement for the motion of censure in which the PSN was accused of agreeing with “the EH Bildu terrorists, Asiron has pointed out that the Abertzale coalition has already ”spoke very clearly about that” and the has “shown through the facts”, in reference to the point of the agreement in which the commitment to recognize the victims of the terrorist group is included. Of course I don’t have to take any ethical journey, I did it a long time ago. Well, I didn’t because I’ve always been clear about it. “Everyone in EH Bildu should think the same as me,” he stated.

Finally, he highlighted the role that EH Bildu has played in Navarra and Madrid to carry out laws and projects “that improve the quality of life of all people.”