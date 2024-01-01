They find uncovered areas and recommend a suitable channel. Samsungs find out everything not only about the home Wi-Fi network – SamsungMania.cz

#find #uncovered #areas #recommend #suitable #channel #Samsungs #find #home #WiFi #network #SamsungMania.cz

Samsung quietly integrated the function into its superstructure Connectivity Labs, which will reveal Wi-Fi usage statistics and add additional details and information that will not require the installation of Wi-Fi Analyzer. We would like to point out that this function is only available on Samsung phones with the OneUI superstructure. How to activate it? Go to Settings – Connection – Wi-Fi and select the button with three dots in the upper right corner. Choose Smart Wi-Fi and double-tap the item five times Wi-Fi intelligence. Once done, the Connectivity Labs item will appear right below it.

For Samsung smartphones, the Connectivity Labs home screen looks at band statistics and the transmission standards used

In a completely new menu, you will find out how long the phone was connected to Wi-Fi today and in the previous days, or how long the Wi-Fi was on. You’ll find out the average time the phone spent on Wi-Fi, details of the network the phone is currently connected to (and when it was last connected), and how long the phone was connected to the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. In a separate table, you can see the times for how long the phone was connected to a Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 network from the box.

You will find free channels and find dead spots

The list of Wi-Fi networks will filter out known networks, those that are not secure, and those that you have not connected to for a long time. This offer also includes a wizard to help you configure your home network. It even includes a mode that will help find weak spots in network coverage. And then it’s up to you how you deal with this information. You can move existing APs, rotate antennas, or add another network element.

This is what the output from the module looks like, which is used to check uncovered places in the home

The last item is the Wi-Fi developer options, in which you can view the details of the current network connection, find out the bands and channels of all Wi-Fi networks around you (including recommendations of free channels for the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands), find out the connection history to Wi-Fi networks, various additional parameters, change the Wi-Fi network scanning mode or restart the Wi-Fi subsystem.

Without the need for another application, you can find out about nearby Wi-Fi and the channels they use. The phone will then recommend the channel to use for your home Wi-Fi network

So if you have a Samsung phone and need to set up or manage a Wi-Fi network, you won’t need any extra app. We can confirm the existence of the Connectivity Labs module in Android 14, apparently it was already available in Android 13, but all our devices (and probably yours too) have been updated to a newer version.