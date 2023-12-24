They fired tear gas against protesters demanding a repeat of the election

#fired #tear #gas #protesters #demanding #repeat #election

Several thousand people protested in the center of Belgrade on Sunday demanding a repeat of the December 17 elections, the crowd also wanted to break into the building of the city assembly, so the police fired tear gas, reported the Serbian public television (RTS) on Sunday.

The left-wing opposition has been protesting for six days because it believes numerous frauds took place in last Sunday’s snap parliamentary, provincial and municipal elections. The politicians are on hunger strike and are protesting at the building of the National Election Commission, and a mass demonstration has been announced for Sunday.

According to the preliminary results of the election commission, the list of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party called Serbia cannot stop won the national vote with 46.7 percent of the votes, while the list of the left-wing opposition coalition Serbia against violence came in second with 23.69 votes. percentage.

According to the official preliminary results, in the local government elections in Belgrade, the list called “Serbia cannot stand” received 39.35 percent of the votes, while the list “Serbia against violence” received 34.26 percent. The language of the balance sheet may be a list formed by independent citizens, which is called Mi – A nép êj hangja, but the leader of the list stated that he does not wish to support either side, rather he believes that the entire election process should be repeated in Belgrade.

The Serbian Progressive Party denies that any election fraud or vote theft took place.

The President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vucic – who is a member of the Serbian Progressive Party – in his message broadcast from the presidential palace on Sunday evening, warned everyone to calm down and declared: “no revolution is taking place”. He added: the footage shows dramatic images of the crowd trying to break into the assembly, but the official bodies are doing their job and protecting state institutions.