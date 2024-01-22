They found 22 old sports cars worth millions of euros in a warehouse in Brussels

#sports #cars #worth #millions #euros #warehouse #Brussels
More than 20 exclusive sports cars worth millions of euros were hidden on the first floor of an old warehouse in the center of Brussels. They have been parked there for at least ten years. 16 of them are Ferraris, there are also six Porsches from the seventies, eighties and nineties of the last century. Cars are well parked and covered with canvas. The specialist company Oldtimerfarm from Aalter will prepare and sell them. The cars will not be sold together, as sometimes happens.
The collection includes five Ferrari Testarossas, a car made famous by the movie Miami Vice in the 1980s. Good copies of these Ferraris sometimes fetch up to €250,000 apiece. And the Porsche 911 is also well represented, with rare air-cooled Turbo and S models.
The most valuable car is the Ferrari 365 GT4 BB. This was actually a racing homologation model that was produced in very limited numbers. Only ten are said to have been made in yellow. “This is probably the only example in the world in this extremely unrestored condition,” explains Xavier Molenare of Oldtimerfarm.
As is often the case with barn finds, there is mystery surrounding the discovery. The owner is said to be an industrialist who assembled the collection years ago. The man no longer lives in Belgium and simply left the cars. “The owner is media shy and wishes to remain anonymous,” is all Oldtimerfarm has to say on the matter.
List of found cars:
Ferrari 250 GTE
Ferrari 328 GTS
Ferrari 328 GTS
Ferrari 348 Competizione
Ferrari 348 Spider
Ferrari 365 GT4-BB Yellow
Ferrari 550 Maranello
Ferrari 550 Maranello
Ferrari 575M
Ferrari 575M_Manual
Ferrari Mondial Cabriolet
Ferrari Testaro – Black
Ferrari Testarossa 512 TR
Ferrari Testarossa – Red
Ferrari Testarossa TR512M Red
Ferrari Testarossa TR512M Yellow
Porsche 911 2.0s
Porsche 911 2.4 E
Porsche 911 2.4 S
Porsche 911 930 3.3 TURBO