They found 22 old sports cars worth millions of euros in a warehouse in Brussels

#sports #cars #worth #millions #euros #warehouse #Brussels

More than 20 exclusive sports cars worth millions of euros were hidden on the first floor of an old warehouse in the center of Brussels. They have been parked there for at least ten years. 16 of them are Ferraris, there are also six Porsches from the seventies, eighties and nineties of the last century. Cars are well parked and covered with canvas. The specialist company Oldtimerfarm from Aalter will prepare and sell them. The cars will not be sold together, as sometimes happens.

The collection includes five Ferrari Testarossas, a car made famous by the movie Miami Vice in the 1980s. Good copies of these Ferraris sometimes fetch up to €250,000 apiece. And the Porsche 911 is also well represented, with rare air-cooled Turbo and S models.

The most valuable car is the Ferrari 365 GT4 BB. This was actually a racing homologation model that was produced in very limited numbers. Only ten are said to have been made in yellow. “This is probably the only example in the world in this extremely unrestored condition,” explains Xavier Molenare of Oldtimerfarm.

As is often the case with barn finds, there is mystery surrounding the discovery. The owner is said to be an industrialist who assembled the collection years ago. The man no longer lives in Belgium and simply left the cars. “The owner is media shy and wishes to remain anonymous,” is all Oldtimerfarm has to say on the matter.

List of found cars:

Ferrari 250 GTE

Ferrari 328 GTS

Ferrari 328 GTS

Ferrari 348 Competizione

Ferrari 348 Spider

Ferrari 365 GT4-BB Yellow

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Ferrari 575M

Ferrari 575M_Manual

Ferrari Mondial Cabriolet

Ferrari Testaro – Black

Ferrari Testarossa 512 TR

Ferrari Testarossa – Red

Ferrari Testarossa TR512M Red

Ferrari Testarossa TR512M Yellow

Porsche 911 2.0s

Porsche 911 2.4 E

Porsche 911 2.4 S

Porsche 911 930 3.3 TURBO