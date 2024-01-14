They found an explanation for why Venus rotates so strangely

#explanation #Venus #rotates #strangely

Because of its size, Venus is also called Earth’s twin, its atmosphere is extremely dense and hot, but its main strangeness is that it rotates in the opposite direction, clockwise, to several planets of the solar system.

The unusual direction of rotation has long intrigued scientists. American researchers have now come up with a new theory.

Valeri Makarov, a scientist at the US Naval Observatory, and Alexey Goldin, a researcher at Teza Technologies in Chicago, believe that the time of the formation of the solar system is worth investigating for an explanation. This was the time when the rocky planets had mostly formed, but there was still a lot of debris around them. According to the simulations run by the researchers, a celestial body could have formed from the pile of debris, which could have become the moon of Venus, but thanks to too frequent collisions, the tidal phenomenon, and the movement of the celestial body, it eventually came too close to Venus, hvg.hu wrote.

The planet’s gravity may have first torn the moon into pieces, and then the pieces crashed into the planet’s surface – resulting in an impact like the one that tipped Uranus “on its side.”

The researchers named the destroyed moon Neith.

The study presenting their theory was published in the scientific journal Universe.

Also Read:  convinced of having inspired the game, an Internet user demands money from Rockstar Games

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day
The A59 remains closed towards Den Bosch almost all day
Posted on
“And the chicken coop looks better”
“And the chicken coop looks better”
Posted on
Loeb’s blow, which cuts Carlos Sainz by 10 minutes, a third of his advantage
Loeb’s blow, which cuts Carlos Sainz by 10 minutes, a third of his advantage
Posted on
Dangerous warning: Avoid these three foods with bananas even in the most hungry moments – it may end up being fatal!
Dangerous warning: Avoid these three foods with bananas even in the most hungry moments – it may end up being fatal!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News