They found the oldest black hole to date, and it showed researchers more than one new thing

There are few things in the universe that compare to the almost incomprehensible power of a black hole, and one special one of them has just been declared the oldest.

An international research team led by the University of Cambridge detected the oldest known such object using the James Webb Space Telescope. Its appearance more than 13 billion years ago – only 400 million years after the Big Bang – turned traditional ideas about the formation and growth of black holes upside down, reports Discover Magazine. THE Nature According to the lead author, Roberto Maiolino, the results published in a new study published in the journal “represent a huge step forward”.

How big is this galactic monster?

The black hole stood out to researchers as an anomaly because of its sheer size, with a mass a few million times that of our Sun. Before this observation, astronomers accepted that supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies grew over billions of years. These are usually formed from the remains of dead stars, the collapse of which could have created black holes with a mass of hundreds of times the mass of the Sun.

How did the black hole form?

The enormous size of the newly discovered black hole presents unexplored scenarios that could explain alternative ways of formation. The researchers assume that they may be born in large sizes, or that the material is consumed at a rate five times greater than previously thought.

If this giant had grown in the expected process, it would have taken about a billion years to reach its current size. However, this explanation is not possible since the universe was not yet a billion years old when the black hole was identified.

“It is very early in the universe for such a massive black hole to appear, so we have to consider other ways for their formation,” explained Maiolino, a colleague of the Cavendish Laboratory and Kavli Institute of Cosmology in Cambridge. “The very early galaxies were extremely rich in gas, so they could be like a buffet for black holes.”

How did it grow to this size?

A black hole absorbs material from its host galaxy in order to grow. This is how it goes in all cases, but the special feature of the newly discovered black hole is that it absorbs matter orders of magnitude faster than the others.

The object’s host galaxy, GN-z11, has a radiant aura. This phenomenon originates from the presence of the black hole, which astronomers do not see directly, but perceive thanks to the flow of matter. This creates an accretion disk, a glowing structure at the edges of the black hole, where the gas heats up and emits energy in the ultraviolet range.

The further development of GN-z11, which is a hundred times smaller than the Milky Way, can be thwarted by its voracious inhabitants. As it consumes copious amounts of gas, the black hole can eject it in the form of intense currents. This outburst would stop star formation, leading to the gradual death of the GN-z11 galaxy. At the same time, the guilty party itself would perish, as its food source would disappear along with its host galaxy.

What comes next?

According to Maiolino, this unprecedented discovery has opened up exciting possibilities for the study of black holes.

“This is a new era: a leap in sensitivity, especially in the infrared range. It’s like switching from Galileo’s telescope to a modern telescope overnight. Before Webb went live, I thought maybe the universe wasn’t that interesting beyond what we could see with the Hubble Space Telescope. But that was not the case at all: the universe has been quite generous in what it has shown us, and this is just the beginning.”

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, we may find even older black holes in the future. Maiolino and other researchers have set their sights on the origins of black holes, hoping that their research will help them better understand how these regions of space work.

