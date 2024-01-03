They give 80,000 euros for a two-room apartment in Sofia

#give #euros #tworoom #apartment #Sofia

People with financial ability quickly come to a deal

The greatest interest is in the ideal center and neighborhoods such as “Ivan Vazov” and “Iztok”

They do several inspections

Most often, deals are concluded with apartments in Sofia at prices between 140,000 and 180,000 euros for two-room apartments and between 180,000 and 270,000 euros for three-room apartments, real estate brokers said. These are prices at which properties in the capital are actually sold.

New construction housing is in the greatest demand due to the good quality of the buildings, but there are also many deals with old apartments. In the case of new construction, there is the greatest interest in homes that have at least act 14. In the case of old apartments, the greatest demand is in the ideal center of the capital and in neighborhoods such as “Ivan Vazov” and “Iztok”, therefore the prices there are the most tall.

In neighborhoods such as “Malinova Dolina” and “Studentski Grad”, most often homes are bought for the purpose of investment, real estate brokers said. Property buyers look in detail at the features of new construction homes. There are quality homes on the market and the choice is large. Therefore, buyers usually make several inspections to find an apartment that best meets their wishes and has the best ratio between quality and price. When a person buys a property for his family, he makes a decision based on emotions and which apartment he liked the most. But when buying for investment, the price is decisive.

Property prices are determined by two invoices – cost and supply. Prices of construction materials and wages continue to rise. And housing supply has almost caught up with demand. People have a desire to own their own home, and those who already have their own home want to live in a better apartment. Therefore, people who have the financial opportunity quickly find an apartment suitable for them.

The most transactions are with two-room and three-room apartments. If there is an increase in interest rates, it will be minimal and will not significantly change loan installments, the brokers are categorical. Therefore, according to them, if a person has a good income and can repay a mortgage loan, he should not postpone the purchase of a home.

Real estate can store a person’s money, brokers say. This has been the case during all the crises in recent years. It is still the most familiar and reasonable investment in our market, they add.

People buy houses around Sofia mainly for primary residence. House prices are very high in the southern part. In the area of ​​Boyana and Dragalevtsi, the average price of houses is around 500 thousand euros. Even the prices of the old houses, which are for renovation, start from 200 thousand euros.

With panels, they do not pay for common parts

They buy one-room apartments as an investment

For the family, they choose three-room apartments

The number of rooms depends on what purpose people are buying a property for.

Home type preferences are directly related to buyers’ goals, real estate brokers said. Usually, families prefer to buy three-room apartments for themselves. Large apartments are preferred to have separate bedrooms for parents and children, as well as a large living room.

Those looking for an investment property prefer to buy one and two bedroom apartments. The reason for this is that they are lower priced, meaning a smaller investment is required. In addition, they can be rented out more easily. People who live in rented accommodation are most often looking for smaller apartments because their rent is lower. As a result, one- and two-bedroom homes bring higher returns to owners.

There is a demand not only for newly built homes, but also for panel apartments. Among the reasons for this is that with panels, buyers pay for actual square footage, i.e. they don’t pay extra for common parts. Also, there are areas where new construction is limited and, if one wants to live there, one has to target the old housing.