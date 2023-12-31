‘They have to tear down the Azteca Stadium and do it again’; in LUP they worry about the World Cup – Fox Sports

#tear #Azteca #Stadium #LUP #worry #World #Cup #Fox #Sports

A little more than two years after the Azteca Stadium receives its third World Cup (becoming the only venue on the planet with this distinction), there is concern about the current conditions of the home of the Mexican National Team, and even, for Rubén Rodríguez, it would be ideal to ‘throw it away and make a new one’, as he mentioned in The Last Word.

La Sombra pointed out that in terms of modernity and comfort, the Azteca was far surpassed by scenarios such as those presented by the United States, a country with which it shares its headquarters in addition to Canada, so he asked to leave ‘cheap romanticism’ aside.

“What worries me, what seems shameful to me, is that they have not moved a single seat to the Azteca Stadium until now; “The Azteca Stadium is unpresentable for a World Cup compared to the stadiums in the United States,” said Rodríguez. “The Azteca Stadium, sorry, but for me they have to throw it away and do it again and forget about cheap romanticism.”

“Of the three stadiums that the country is going to present, the Azteca Stadium is deplorable, you cannot work; Imagine international colleagues, that it rained that day, did you see the downpour that happened that day? A phone call cannot come in, you cannot make a transmission or message. “Is this the face you are going to present at your third World Cup?” he added.

‘I am more concerned about security than the Azteca Stadium’

For Alberto Lati, a more important issue than the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium would be security around the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. Work will begin in 2024, forcing América and Cruz Azul to look for a new home.

“The Azteca Stadium will have its remodeling, we will see what this comes to. It can be made comfortable, practical, functional (…) The Maracaná was modernized inside, something similar to what they will do to the Azteca Stadium, but there is something that worries me more, security,” he noted.

