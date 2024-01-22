They haven’t appeared yet, but the first update of the Samsung Galaxy S24 mobile phones is coming

#havent #appeared #update #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #mobile #phones #coming

It hasn’t even been a week since the new Galaxy S24 models were presented, and we have to wait until January 31 for the official release, but the first experiences are already flying in, and as it usually happens at this time, there are initial problems with mobile phones. According to the news, a major update is coming tomorrow, which can fix these.

Early tests revealed shortcomings such as inconsistent camera performance and the fact that the S24 Ultra’s zoom photos beyond 10x are of lower quality than its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. There are also problems with the heating of the hardware, despite the 1.9x larger cooling surface, in many cases the performance of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip has to be restrained (surprisingly, this is less typical for the Exynos 2400 based on the news so far).

Such initial problems are not at all unprecedented, fortunately, a lot of things can be fixed with software, and Samsung is also preparing for this. The AllAboutSamsung according to his colleague Max Jambor, Samsung will release the first update of the Galaxy S24 series on January 23, which will “enhance performance and improve camera functions”.

This update will probably be pre-installed on the mobiles that will reach customers after the release, but if not, it will be possible to download it immediately after unpacking and installing it.

Via Sammobile

