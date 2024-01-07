They haven’t even presented him to Fossati yet and he already received tremendous news from the Bicolor

#havent #presented #Fossati #received #tremendous #news #Bicolor

Jorge Fossati has not yet managed to be presented with the Peruvian National Team, the Uruguayan coach will only have his press conference on January 10, in which it is expected that he will be able to talk a little about his plan to be able to change this bad moment that he is having. with the national team, which does not know what it means to win for several games now.

But despite not yet being introduced, there is a lot of talk about Jorge Fossati and what will be his possible first match, which would be in the United States against Italy, nothing more and nothing less than against the 4-time world champion, something that goes to be a renowned challenge and one that must surely make the new coach of the Peruvian National Team very happy.

Surely the footballer who will not want to miss this match for anything is Gianluca Lapadula, who will want to score at any rate in this match, but of course, first he has to recover from his latest rib injury, which will keep him off the field for a few how many weeks and possibly if he arrives with the Peruvian National Team.

Jorge Fossati starts working

The break is over for coach Jorge Fossati, who must be in the country soon to be able to start his work in the Peruvian National Team, a lot is expected of him, especially after winning the Universitario de Deportes champion and having a fixed idea about the time to plan the games, not like Juan Reynoso who left doubts from the beginning.