They identify kidnappers killed by Cicpc

Rico confirmed that a fifth person involved fled.

The four men who were killed by the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) in El Paraíso were identified by the entity’s director, Douglas Rico, on his social networks.

They are Richard José Geromes Guzmán, 28 years old; Joel José Rodríguez Gil, 30 years old; Jibram Eduardo Espinoza Quintana, 30 years old, and Juan Carlos Álvarez, 43 years old.

When verified in the Police Investigation and Information System (Siipol), it showed that they have several records for multiple serious crimes, according to Rico.

The official version indicates that the subjects had kidnapped a family inside their home on Av. La Montañita. They stole money and various belongings and fled the scene, but were seen by neighbors, who reported it to the authorities.

According to Rico, they made a police cordon and “spotted the criminals while they were fleeing; “When they saw themselves cornered, they drew their firearms and fired them at the officials, leading to an exchange of shots.”

They also threw a grenade that did not detonate. A fifth person involved fled the scene.

As evidence, they located three motorcycles used as a means of commission, five firearms, a grenade, two radio transmitters and a suitcase containing the victims’ belongings.

