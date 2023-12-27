They identify the victim of the strong car accident in Atizapán

#identify #victim #strong #car #accident #Atizapán

The man who died in a serious accident was identified car crash registered on Monday Christmas in Atizapanin it Mexico state.

Journalist Carlos Jimenez reported that the victim was identified as Jesús ‘N’, who called himself ‘Weave‘ on social networks, a popular tattoo artist in the area.

THIS IS THE YOUNG TATTOO ARTIST WHO CRASHED AND KILLED HIMSELF

He called himself Splot G

This is how his car looked and looked on social networks.

And so it crashed yesterday morning.

He was going at full speed and apparently taken, in @GobAtizapan

He was killed there.@FiscaliaEdomex took his remains

On his Instagram account, with more than five thousand followers, he shared his work. He also dedicated himself to making drawings, graffiti, murals and metal sculptures, collaborating with different urban artists.

On social networks, family and friends said goodbye to the tattoo artist and reported that he would be held at his parents’ house in Atizapán.

Jesús ‘N’ crashed on the morning of Monday, December 25, while speeding against a tree on the Lake Guadalupe Avenuein Atizapannear to Tec de Monterrey.

