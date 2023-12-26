They invented a transparent antenna that mounts on the windshield

Today’s internet- and cellular-connected cars require multiple antennas, but installing them often limits design options and disrupts aerodynamics. LG is ready to change that with a transparent antenna integrated into the windshield.

Developed in collaboration with French glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the antenna consists of two connected strips of transparent film. They are located on the upper edge of the windshield or on the glass sunroof, if it is part of the vehicle’s equipment. They can be applied to the surface of the glass or embedded in it.

LG boasts that the device has more than 80 patented innovations, including transparent electrode technology. Whatever it’s made of, the antenna is said to reliably receive 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radio and satellite signals, including GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System). The transparent antenna technology will be officially unveiled next month at the CES innovation show in Las Vegas.

