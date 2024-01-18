They issued a ticket for BGN 1,100 to a driver who drove his Lamborghini at 164 km/h near Belokopitovo

#issued #ticket #BGN #driver #drove #Lamborghini #kmh #Belokopitovo

A 60-year-old man was fined BGN 1,100 because he was caught driving his Lamborghini at 164 km/h. A camera caught the sports car on the road near Belokopitovo, where there is a 60 km/h limit.

The case is from the month of March 2023, and the 104 km/h speed limit is the highest recorded by the Shumen police for the past year.

The driver of the Lamborghini – with an address registration in Ruse, paid his fine within 14 days and thus it was reduced to BGN 770.

A total of 37,166 violations related to the speed regimes in 2023 represent more than half of the total number of violations found by the Shumen police officers – 73,306.

The police press office provided information on the record breakers for each month.

He paid BGN 630 for going over the maximum speed limit of 85 km/h the month of January last year, the driver of a Toyota Corolla car with a noisy registration. With a speed limit of 60 km/h, the man drove at 145 km/h near the Shell gas station at the 7th kilometer.

Through February A 53-year-old woman from Shumen paid an electronic ticket for speeding, found on the Shumen-Kaspichan road, near the crossing for AM “Hemus”. With a speed limit of 90 km/h, she drove her Mercedes at 146 km/h. The fine of BGN 650 was paid within 14 days and was reduced to BGN 455.

Through April the driver of an Audi Q7 car with Varna registration was found to have driven 178 km/h on the “Hemus” highway in the direction of Targovishte with a speed limit of 120 km/h. A fine of BGN 1,300 was imposed for exceeding 58 km/h.

Through May a Škoda Superb car with Sofia registration was filmed moving in the Shumen section of the “Hemus” highway at 138 km/h.

A 54-year-old with a Mercedes with Shumen registration is the record holder for June. With a speed limit of 90 km/h, he was traveling on the Shumen-Kaspichan road at 163 km/h. The fine in the amount of BGN 800 was paid within 14 days and became BGN 560.

Through July at the Belokopitovo road junction, a driver with a BMW 730 D was caught, who, with a speed limit of 60 km/h, drove at 146 km/h.

Through August on AM “Hemus” in the direction of Varna, the traffic police camera detected a car that went 22 km/h over the maximum permitted speed of 140 km/h. The fined person was behind the wheel of a BMW 320 D with Razgrad registration.

Through September a fine of BGN 100 was imposed on the driver of a Seat Ibiza car with Varna registration, who was found to be driving over the speed limit on the “Hemus” highway in the direction of Varna. The 31-year-old man drove at 155 km/h.

The driver of a Ford Focus passenger car was found to be exceeding the speed limit by 64 km/h with a maximum speed limit of 90 km/h near the village of Panayot Volov in October. The 42-year-old man from the village of Bortsi was issued the electronic slip for 700 BGN.

Through the month of November on the Shumen-Burgas road, with a speed limit outside of a populated area of ​​90 km/h, a driver of a Volkswagen Golf was caught, driving at 174 km/h. An electronic ticket for BGN 900 was issued for the excess of 84 km. The ticket of the 21-year-old man from Smyadovo has not yet been handed over, the police said.

Through December a Mercedes car was detected moving along AM “Hemus” in the direction of Targovishte at 157 km/h with a limit of 120 km/h. The electronic ticket with a fine of BGN 420 was handed over to a 28-year-old Shumenka woman, but it has not been paid at the moment.

