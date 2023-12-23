They kill ‘El Mudo’ in Palomares; He was the author of the crime at Walmart Torres Landa

#kill #Mudo #Palomares #author #crime #Walmart #Torres #Landa

León.- Two months after emerging unscathed from a shooting attack, Jonathan “The Mute” was murdered this Friday night in the Palomares colony.

He is the 17-year-old minor who was sentenced to one year in prison for murdering a mother and daughter in the Walmart parking lot in 2021.

He crime of Jonathan “The Mute” It happened at 9 at night on Herreros Street.

Photos of the place where El Mudo was killed in León

The mute He was with a friend when two men arrived on a motorcycle.

According to witnesses to the crime, the motorcycle driver’s companion got off and shot them several times.

He returned to the motorcycle and fled the crime scene.

Neighbors and tenants in the area called the Unique Emergency System 911 to ask for help.

Elements of the Municipal police They came minutes later and asked for an ambulance.

The paramedics checked them, but “The mute“He had already died from several gunshot wounds; His friend was injured and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

What did “The Mute” do?

Jonathan Israel “El Mudo” paid a one-year prison sentence for the murder of Tania and Ana when they were in their truck in the Walmart parking lot on Francisco Villa and Juan José Torres Landa Boulevard.

He was 15 years old when he committed the double homicide and by pleading guilty before an adolescent justice judge, he had benefits such as only serving a sentence of 8 months plus four that he had already spent in prison after his capture.

The young man served his sentence and obtained his release ticket without any legal obligation to justice.

Currently “El Mudo” has been arrested on several occasions for administrative offenses and has even been the target of armed attacks from which he has escaped.

On the afternoon of July 12, 2021, the victims finished shopping at Walmart and when they got into their truck, ‘El Mudo’ approached them and began shooting them several times.

The minor ran away to hide while the mother and daughter died at the scene.

Elements of the Municipal Police carried out an extensive operation and managed to arrest Jonathan Israel, who had a firearm and a cell phone in his hands, in which he asked his accomplices to pick him up.

On July 16, four days later, he was linked to criminal proceedings for the murder of Tania and Ana, mother and daughter, 44 and 25 years old respectively.

It was in November of that same year that a judge sentenced the minor to a total of one year in prison, minus the four he already had awaiting sentencing.

In July 2022, Jonathan Israel ‘El Mudo’, regained his freedom and now at the age of 17, he continues on the streets committing minor crimes.

Natasha, a merchant shot in Las Trojes, remains in serious condition; They were going for ‘El Mudo’, their neighbor

Natasha, the merchant who was injured by gunshots that were directed at “El Mudo,” the young man criminally prosecuted for murdering a mother and daughter in the Walmart parking lot in July 2021, remains in serious condition.

Place where Natasha was injured by gunshots. Photo: Special.

The 38-year-old woman was arranging egg boxes in her husband “Nico’s” grocery store when the attack occurred.

In the US he would face prison for life

The 15-year-old boy who murdered two women at Walmart Torres Landa could have been sentenced to life in prison if tried in the United States.

In Guanajuato the minor was sentenced to remain in prison for one year, he has been incarcerated for four months and will be free next year, after having murdered two women.

In the United States, depending on the type of crime and its severity, children can be treated as adults, which in addition to violating human rights, does not allow a teenager to rehabilitate and rejoin society,” explained Víctor Manuel. Sánchez Quiroz, President of the Bar Association of León, Guanajuato, AC

He indicated that by being treated as adults they lose the special protection that children and adolescents should enjoy in a criminal system.

The legal processes for trying minors and children vary in Latin America, although their human rights are generally prioritized.

In Mexico, minor criminals are subject to criminal law for adolescents, between the ages of 12 and up to before reaching the age of 18.

Adolescents involved with criminal law who are from 12 to before 14 will never be subject to preventive confinement or preventive detention,” he explained.

From 12 to before 14, they are charged according to the judge’s decision.

From 14 to before 16, they face sanctions of up to three years and from 16 to before 18, the sentences have in some cases a maximum of five years of confinement.

“In cases of aggravated homicide, mob rape, in cases of kidnapping, facts indicated in the Human Trafficking Law,” commented the President of the Bar Association.

As for whether these sanctions are sufficient, Víctor Manuel Sánchez Quiroz indicated: “Maybe not.”

“But in response to the best interests of the minor, it is anticipated that they are individuals who can be reincorporated into society with appropriate treatment,” explained the leader.

They suggest parents reinforce prevention

Juan Miguel Alcántara, who was also Executive Secretary of the National Public Security System, pointed out that it is necessary to work on the prevention part, since what is failing is the presence of parents who are aware of the formation of ethical values. , legal and civil rights of their children.

“There is a lack of effectiveness in the formal and informal education system, including the media that makes a lot of apology for crimes and this is because young people and adolescents are always attracted to these broadcasts of apologies for violence,” he expressed.

He mentioned that the Churches have also not fulfilled their role of being teachers of values, mainly respect for the dignity of every person.

In the same sense, the Secretary of Public Security of León, Mario Bravo Arrona, asked what parents are doing in these cases.

“It is not an issue in which we as Public Security wash our hands. My question is to the parents: What are the parents doing with these young people? The problem lies with us as parents: What are they doing to rescue them? And what are we as parents seeing in the behavior of these young people?”

