They list the planetary systems likely to have developed life

After ten years of work, a team of astrophysicists has just listed the planetary systems most similar to our Solar System. In addition to Earth-like planets, the systems listed in their Kepler Giant Planet Search include at least one gas giant similar in size to Jupiter; the latter is in fact suspected of having strongly impacted the structure of our Solar System… and perhaps the appearance of life on Earth.

Our Solar System is the only planetary system in which we know that life has developed; This is thus our only starting example for searching for possible analogues likely to harbor habitable worlds. It also presents supposedly particular characteristics, in view of the other systems detected today: it contains for example four small rocky planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars) in its internal part, and four gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) in its outer part. And among all these planets, only one, Earth, contains liquid water on its surface, an essential ingredient for the appearance of life as we know it. According to scientists, the current structure of our Solar System (order of planets and their distance from the Sun) has not always been the same, and numerous planetary migrations took place shortly after its birth, leading to the passage of water on the young Earth and allowing the appearance of the first living organisms…

The importance of Jupiter in our Solar System

Shortly after the birth of the Sun, our star, the planets formed over a few million years within the protoplanetary disk – a disk of gas and dust swirling around the young star. According to the most commonly accepted models today, the planets were then much more compact than they are today, all closer to the Sun. The gravitational influences of one on the other subsequently scattered them throughout the Solar System, in particular by successively moving the gas giants away and closer together towards the orbits that we know for them today. One of the main consequences of these planetary migrations comes from Jupiter, the largest and most massive of the planets orbiting our Sun.

The migration of Jupiter in the Solar System would have in fact destabilized the orbits of low-mass objects located in the outer zone of the Solar System. Objects would have found themselves ejected from the Solar System, while part of them would have migrated to even more external areas, giving birth to the Kuiper belt; the rest would have migrated towards the internal areas of the Solar System, part of which will collide with the terrestrial planets, including the Earth, giving rise to the Great Late Bombardment around 4 billion years ago. These same gravitational destabilizations would also have pushed icy objects rich in water towards the inner part of our Solar System, and inevitably towards the Earth.

The presence of Jupiter in its current location still brings debris to the inner Solar System today. Thus, Jupiter seems to have played a notable role in the structuring of the Solar System, and even in the appearance of life on Earth. If this entire model seems to work well with what we observe today, it is however impossible for us to go back in time to observe these phenomena; With this in mind, a team of scientists from the University of Notre Dame, in the United States, has compiled a catalog of planetary systems containing both exoplanets similar to Earth as well as at least one gas giant similar to Jupiter.

A catalog of the systems most similar to the Solar System?

Their Kepler Giant Planet Search (KGPS) was created using the database collected by the WM Keck Observatory, located in Hawaii. The authors recorded nearly 3,000 radial velocities of 63 Sun-like stars, around which 157 known small planets orbit, ranging in size from Mars to Neptune. Some of them have solid rock surfaces, which could be suitable for life. But gas giants are generally difficult for astronomers to find, with some detection methods not working for them. The Kepler space telescope, whose mission ended in 2018, has been a great tool for scientists looking for small exoplanets orbiting near their stars. He used the transit method, which measures tiny variations in a star’s brightness to indicate the presence of a planet orbiting it.

But for gas giants, it’s a different story: they are generally much further from their stars. Jupiter, for example, takes about 12 years to orbit the Sun. Additionally, unlike planets close to their stars, distant planets often have slightly inclined orbits as seen from Earth, making variations in brightness less significant. To counter this problem, the scientists who participated in the development of the catalog used the radial velocity method: this method measures the relative speed of stars and their possible variations, indicative of the presence of a planet in orbit. The intensity of these variations provides information on the mass and distance of the exoplanet from its star. But these variations are often small, although gas giants exhibit powerful gravitational attractions. For each star observed, scientists therefore had to take a large number of measurements, sometimes over several hundred nights for a single star.

Efforts ultimately paid off, because scientists managed to produce the first catalog which lists the planetary systems most similar to the Solar System among those currently known. They hope that the in-depth study of the systems identified will make it possible to better understand the correlation between the presence of gas giants in a planetary system and the architecture of the latter, and perhaps even to know if the presence of Jupiter in our Solar System was, or not, essential to the appearance of life on Earth.