They opened an ancient tomb in Greece in which shocking remains were found: it belonged to the family of a legendary ruler

After years of speculation and debate, it was finally possible to identify the inhabitants of three graves belonging to the family of Alexander the Great. The tombs in the great barrow of Vergina in northern Greece contain the remains of Alexander’s father, stepmother, half-siblings and son, as well as armor and other items belonging to the man himself.

The tombs, first excavated in 1977, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and “contain an astonishingly rich collection of funerary objects,” according to the authors of a new study. However, although there was never any doubt that the buried bones belonged to close relatives of Alexander the Great, scientists spent nearly half a century debating who exactly rested in each grave.

To find out who is who, the authors of the study are ancient remains his osteological analyses, macrophotographs, radiographs, and anatomical dissections were combined with historical sources from the ancient past. During this, they discovered that in grave I, the bones of a man with an injured knee, as well as a woman and a baby, who were only a few days or weeks old at the time of their death, were found.

Therefore, they conclude that the male figure II. Macedonian king Philip – the father of Alexander the Great – was known to have a limp. The extremely young age of the baby fits perfectly with Philip B.C. also for the story of his assassination in 336.

According to most sources, II. Philip was killed by his bodyguard just days after his wife Cleopatra gave birth to him. It is believed that the murder was ordered by Fülöp’s previous wife, Olympiasz, the mother of the then not “great” Sándor.

After the assassination, Olympias almost immediately killed Cleopatra and her child – probably burning them alive – and thus cleared the way for Alexander to inherit the throne and become ruler. According to the researchers

“…the skeletal find from the newborn proves that Tomb I belongs to Cleopatra and her newborn child, and therefore to Philip II, since Cleopatra’s child is the only murdered newborn born to any Macedonian royal couple”.

Earlier, some scientists claimed that II. Philip II. he was buried in a grave that also contained the remains of a man and a woman. However, the absence of an infant, as well as the lack of evidence of physical trauma on the male skeleton, ultimately rules out this possibility.

Instead, based on skeletal evidence of excessive riding, the study’s authors concluded that II. tomb of the “warrior woman”, Adea Eurüdike, was the wife of Alexander’s half-brother, King Arrhidaeus.

“Due to the ancient depictions and descriptions, some scholars have suggested that some of the objects found in Tomb II, such as the armour, belonged to Alexander the Great, which is only possible if it is the tomb of Arrhidaeus and not Philip II”

– write the authors. Thus, it can be determined that these remains are those of “Alexander’s much less impressive brother” and his rather impressive warrior wife.

Finally, the authors of the study find no reason to question the long-held assumption that III. in grave IV. Alexander, Alexander the Great the remains of his teenage son are found.

To put it nicely, the researchers write that “the presented evidence supports the conclusion that Tomb I belongs to King Philip II, his wife Cleopatra and their newborn child. Tomb II belongs to King Arrhidaeus and his wife Adea Eurydice. III . grave of Alexander IV”.

“These conclusions refute the traditional assumption that Tomb II belongs to Philip II,” they write.

source: Journal of Archeological Science