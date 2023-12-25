They place Fernando de Paul on the radar of a giant of the continent

#place #Fernando #Paul #radar #giant #continent

First team

Cacique’s second goalkeeper would be being closely followed by a renowned Uruguayan soccer club.



© PhotosportThey place Fernando de Paul on the radar of a giant of the continent

The 2023 season was not easy for Colo Colo. Throughout the year, different peculiarities occurred. One of those, It was the dispute that took place in the Cacique arch. There were several months in which Gustavo Quinteros decided to make a rotation in the porch of the Albos. In this way, Brayan Cortés and Fernando de Paul, They took turns saying presents as headlines.

Although the Iquique native started and ended the season as a starter, the former Everton goalkeeper from Viña del Mar knew how to respond in a great way. What’s more, in In five of the eight matches that the Cacique played at the international level, Tuto did so as a starter.

Despite his good performances, Cortés’ great performances in Popular and in the Chilean National Team earned him once again the undisputed holder of the Eternal Champion’s bow.

In any case, what De Paul did was truly redeemable. From the first moment, he could be seen completely integrated with his colleagues. Every time he had to be on the substitutes’ bench, he gave instructions to his teammates and At the consecration of the Chile Cup, he could be seen completely euphoric in the celebrations.

The giant of the continent that would be interested in Tuto

With all the leagues on the continent having finished, the transfer season begins and, therefore, the characteristic rumors that usually accompany these months.

In that sense, Popular’s current second goalkeeper would be the protagonist. The national journalist, Jorge “Coke” Hevia, shared a striking publication on his X account (ex Twitter): “National of Uruguay monitors Tuto de Paul”.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a club has looked at the goalkeeper. During the 2023 season, Velez from Argentinamade a formal offer for the nationalized Chilean goalkeeper, however, from Colo Colo they rejected the proposal, due to the low amount offered on the other side of the mountain range.

Until when does De Paul have a contract in Colo Colo?

One of the clauses that Tuto had upon his arrival at Popular was related to an automatic renewal of the contract, as long as the player played 10 matches with Popular. Obviously, this ended up being fulfilled and the goalkeeper assured his permanence for all of 2024. This means that, in the event that Nacional of Uruguay or any other club wants to have the services of the goalkeeper, they will have to sit down to negotiate with Blanco and Black.